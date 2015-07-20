(Recasts, updates prices, changes byline, dateline, pvs SINGAPORE/PARIS)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, July 20 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures sank 2.5 percent on Monday to their lowest in more than three weeks, on track for their fifth straight losing session on pressure from dollar strength and a pick-up in the pace of harvest, traders said.

Soybean and corn futures also fell, weighed down by improving weather for crop development in the U.S. Midwest as well as technical weakness.

The firm dollar weighed across the commodities sector as it made U.S. offerings more expensive to overseas buyers and lessened their attractiveness as an inflationary hedge.

The dollar hit a three-month high against a basket of major currencies on Monday after solid U.S. inflation and housing data supported expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates in coming months.

Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures were down 15 cents at $5.39 a bushel at 11:13 a.m. CDT (1613 GMT). Prices bottomed out at $5.38, their lowest June 26, earlier in the session.

"Harvest is zipping along and we don't have any demand," said Mark Gold, managing partner with Top Third Ag Marketing.

A turn to warmer weather across the U.S. Midwest this weekend helped dry out soaked fields in much of the eastern Corn Belt.

"If the current weather pattern of less rain and higher temps continues, beans will remain under pressure," Joe Lardy, research analyst with CHS Hedging said in a note to clients.

CBOT August soybeans were down 6-1/4 cents at $10.08-1/2 a bushel while CBOT September corn was 7-1/4 cents lower at $4.13 a bushel. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by James Dalgleish)