By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, July 20 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures sank 3.4 percent on Monday to their lowest in more than
three weeks, the fifth straight losing session, on pressure from
dollar strength and a pick-up in the pace of harvest, traders
said.
Soybean and corn futures also fell, weighed down by
improving weather for crop development in the U.S. Midwest as
well as technical weakness.
Wheat has shed 8.9 percent of its value during the losing
streak.
"Wheat got smoked all day long, a combination of harvest
hedging, chart selling, corn/wheat spreading, and perceptions of
plenty of world wheat around," Charlie Sernatinger, global head
of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital. "The export line up for
wheat remains less than impressive."
The firm dollar weighed across the commodities sector as it
made U.S. offerings more expensive to overseas buyers and
lessened their attractiveness as an inflationary hedge.
The dollar hit a three-month high against a basket of major
currencies on Monday after solid U.S. inflation and
housing data supported expectations for the Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates in coming months.
Chicago Board of Trade September wheat futures ended
down 21-1/4 cents at $5.32-3/4 a bushel. Prices bottomed out at
$5.30-1/2, the lowest June 26, earlier in the session.
"Harvest is zipping along and we don't have any demand,"
said Mark Gold, managing partner with Top Third Ag Marketing.
A turn to warmer weather across the U.S. Midwest this
weekend helped dry out soaked fields in much of the eastern Corn
Belt.
"If the current weather pattern of less rain and higher
temps continues, beans will remain under pressure," Joe Lardy,
research analyst with CHS Hedging said in a note to clients.
CBOT August soybeans ended down 7 cents at $10.07-3/4
a bushel while CBOT September corn was 15-1/4 cents lower
at $4.05 a bushel.
A U.S. Agriculture Department report on Monday afternoon was
expected to show that good-to-excellent ratings for both corn
and soybeans stabilized in the latest week.
Fund selling also pressured both commodities after a
Commodity Futures Trading Commission report on Friday showed
that speculators again boosted their net long stake in them. For
soybeans, it was the biggest since June 2014. For corn, it was
the biggest since January.
