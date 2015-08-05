* Soybean futures rise ahead of USDA crop report next week * Informa lifts U.S. soybean production forecast -traders * Egypt buys Russian wheat in tender (New throughout with U.S. trading, changes byline/dateline) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Aug 5 U.S. grain and soybean futures rose on Wednesday as concerns about poor weather hurting autumn harvests fuelled a recovery from recent losses in the markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a crop report on Aug. 12, may trim its U.S. soybean acreage and ending stocks estimates because of excessive rains that disrupted spring plantings, traders said. Traders were also keeping an eye on weather forecasts amid worries that some soy-growing areas may turn too dry during an important period for crop development this month. "Soybeans are the leader this morning, taking the majority of their support from speculation we will see a reduced crop size in next week's updated balance sheets," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. Chicago Board of Trade September soybeans advanced 1.1 percent to $9.58-3/4 a bushel at 10:50 a.m. CDT (1550 GMT). September wheat gained 1.7 percent to $5.02, while September corn edged up 0.6 percent to $3.71. Prices increased after the front-month wheat and corn contracts traded to their lowest levels in more than a month on Monday. Last week, the nearby soybean contract dropped to its lowest level in more than a month. For soybeans, "these little recovery rallies are not unexpected, but they are generally selling opportunities," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa. Export demand for U.S. soybeans has been slow, and U.S. growing conditions generally look good for August, he added. Private analytical firm Informa Economics projected U.S. soybean production at 3.789 billion bushels, up from its July 8 estimate of 3.77 billion, traders said. The company left its corn production estimate unchanged at 13.412 billion bushels. "Corn traders continue to debate U.S. yields, but the weather forecasters are providing little hope for the bulls," said Kevin Van Trump, chief executive of Missouri-based consultancy Farm Direction. "Most weather models are showing very little in the way of complications." In the wheat market, Egypt, one of the world's largest wheat importers, said it bought 120,000 tonnes of Russian wheat in a tender. U.S. wheat is seen as too expensive to be competitive on the export market. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 371.50 2.75 0.8% -12.0% CBOT soy 959.75 11.00 1.2% -26.9% CBOT meal 355.10 4.40 1.3% -18.9% CBOT soyoil 29.61 -0.22 -0.7% -23.7% CBOT wheat 502.50 9.00 1.8% -17.0% CBOT rice 1147.50 2.00 0.2% -26.0% (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by William Hardy and Grant McCool)