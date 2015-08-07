* Soybeans jump on dry weather, USDA report positioning
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Aug 7 U.S. soybean futures jumped more
than 2 percent on Friday and registered their first weekly gain
in five weeks, helped by signs of improving export demand and
expectations that the U.S. government will trim its harvest
forecast in a monthly crop report next week.
Corn and wheat futures firmed on support from rallying
soybeans and as traders squared positions ahead of next
Wednesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply and demand
reports.
"It's mostly a bean-led rally. There are some yield concerns
before the report next week and demand is starting to pick up a
little bit," said Jack Scoville, vice president for the Price
Futures Group in Chicago.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average called for a cut to
forecasts for corn and soybean yields, harvested acres and total
production. The USDA was also expected to trim its 2014/15 and
2015/16 ending stocks forecasts for both crops.
The production cuts were expected after overly wet weather
in parts of the Midwest early this season was believed to have
reduced crop prospects.
Crop conditions have stabilized in recent weeks but
forecasts indicate a drier pattern for the Midwest in the coming
weeks, a particularly critical period for the region's soybean
crop. Also, some corn plants may not have particularly deep
roots following the wet spring, so the crop could struggle if
weather turns dry.
"We have got a little bit of uncertainty in our weather and
we are just putting a little bit of risk premium back in," said
Terry Linn, an analyst with the Linn Group. "If you get into a
drying trend, the plants are not going to hold up as well as
they normally would."
Soybean futures drew support from confirmation of a second
132,000-tonne soybean sale to China in two days, although
forward sales of new-crop supplies remain well below normal.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 20
cents, or 2.2 percent, to $9.63-1/4 a bushel, adding 2.4 percent
in the week.
Buying accelerated as November futures breached technical
resistance at the 100-day moving average of $9.54-3/4, and the
contract closed above its 50-day moving average of $9.62-1/2.
CBOT September corn rose 3 cents to $3.72-3/4,
notching a 0.4 percent weekly gain, its first in a month.
September soft red winter wheat climbed 3-1/2 cents,
or 0.7 percent to $5.10-1/2. The contract gained 2.3 percent in
the week for its first weekly advance in five weeks.
