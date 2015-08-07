* Soybeans jump on dry weather, USDA report positioning

* Technical buying, export sales further boost soy

* Corn, wheat follow soybeans higher (Updates with closing prices, weekly trends, adds weather outlook, analyst comment)

By Karl Plume

CHICAGO, Aug 7 U.S. soybean futures jumped more than 2 percent on Friday and registered their first weekly gain in five weeks, helped by signs of improving export demand and expectations that the U.S. government will trim its harvest forecast in a monthly crop report next week.

Corn and wheat futures firmed on support from rallying soybeans and as traders squared positions ahead of next Wednesday's U.S. Department of Agriculture's supply and demand reports.

"It's mostly a bean-led rally. There are some yield concerns before the report next week and demand is starting to pick up a little bit," said Jack Scoville, vice president for the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average called for a cut to forecasts for corn and soybean yields, harvested acres and total production. The USDA was also expected to trim its 2014/15 and 2015/16 ending stocks forecasts for both crops.

The production cuts were expected after overly wet weather in parts of the Midwest early this season was believed to have reduced crop prospects.

Crop conditions have stabilized in recent weeks but forecasts indicate a drier pattern for the Midwest in the coming weeks, a particularly critical period for the region's soybean crop. Also, some corn plants may not have particularly deep roots following the wet spring, so the crop could struggle if weather turns dry.

"We have got a little bit of uncertainty in our weather and we are just putting a little bit of risk premium back in," said Terry Linn, an analyst with the Linn Group. "If you get into a drying trend, the plants are not going to hold up as well as they normally would."

Soybean futures drew support from confirmation of a second 132,000-tonne soybean sale to China in two days, although forward sales of new-crop supplies remain well below normal.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans gained 20 cents, or 2.2 percent, to $9.63-1/4 a bushel, adding 2.4 percent in the week.

Buying accelerated as November futures breached technical resistance at the 100-day moving average of $9.54-3/4, and the contract closed above its 50-day moving average of $9.62-1/2.

CBOT September corn rose 3 cents to $3.72-3/4, notching a 0.4 percent weekly gain, its first in a month.

September soft red winter wheat climbed 3-1/2 cents, or 0.7 percent to $5.10-1/2. The contract gained 2.3 percent in the week for its first weekly advance in five weeks. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Bill Rigby and Matthew Lewis)