* Wheat up 2 pct after Wednesday's 3 pct slide * Corn, soybeans post similar gains * USDA surprised market with higher soy, corn crop forecasts * Strategie Grains cuts EU corn production estimate (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, Aug 13 U.S. wheat futures rose 2 percent on Thursday, recovering after a nearly 3 percent drop a day earlier when bearish data in a monthly U.S. government crop report sent grain markets tumbling. Soybean and corn futures staged modest rebounds, one day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture report stunned analysts by raising its forecasts for the U.S. 2015 corn and soybean crops. At the Chicago Board of Trade, September wheat settled up 11 cents at $5.03-1/4 per bushel. New-crop November soybeans ended up 17 cents at $9.27 a bushel and December corn rose 7-1/4 cents at $3.75-1/4. Wheat posted the biggest gains by percentage, building its premium over corn. "The wheat-corn spread is probably readjusting to USDA's supply/demand report," said Mike Zuzolo of Global Commodity Analytics, noting that the government's yield and production figures signalled plentiful U.S. corn supplies in the 2015/16 marketing year. However, some analysts said they still expected the USDA to scale back its harvest outlook for corn and soy, with attention now turning to next week's Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. "Based on our conversations with agronomists and other industry participants, our initial expectations on the tour will be to find conditions that corroborate our downward bias to yields versus the USDA," Societe Generale analyst Christopher Narayanan said in a note. The USDA on Wednesday raised its forecast of the U.S. 2015/16 corn crop to 13.686 billion bushels, the third-largest on record if realized, with an average yield of 168.8 bushels per acre. USDA put soybean production at 3.916 billion bushels with a yield of 46.9 bushels per acre. Corn drew support from concerns about lost production in Europe following weeks of hot and dry weather. Analyst firm Strategie Grains cut its outlook for this year's harvest in the European Union by more than 10 percent and said yield prospects could deteriorate further. The lightly traded CBOT August soybean contract surged 42 cents, to $9.93, on short-covering ahead of its expiration on Friday. Open interest in the contract stood at 709 contracts ahead of the trading session, compared to more than 360,000 lots open in the benchmark November contract. CBOT closing prices: Net Pct Volume Name Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 503.25 11.00 2.2 69686 CBOT corn Cc2 375.25 7.25 2.0 241233 CBOT soybeans Sc3 927.00 17.00 2.0 139400 CBOT meal SMc2 330.90 7.20 2.4 14231 CBOT soyoil BOc2 28.99 -0.11 -0.2 22305 CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans in cents per bushel, soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Susan Fenton, James Dalgleish and Andrew Hay)