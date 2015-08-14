* Soybeans slide on favorable rain forecast
* Oilseed weighed down by USDA supply rise
* Wheat climbs on short-covering, corn up a tad
(Adds closing U.S. prices, weekly changes)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Aug 14 U.S. soybean futures
dropped on Friday as favorable rains were expected to move into
the U.S. Midwest, finishing with a big weekly loss.
An unexpected increase to the U.S. harvest outlook on
Wednesday hung over the market, after soybeans, wheat and corn
all rebounded in the previous session.
Chicago wheat rose on short-covering and bargain-buying.
Corn, which should also benefit from rain, ended only slightly
higher and registered a weekly drop after also being hit by a
surprise upgrade to the U.S. government's crop forecast.
The potential for heavier rains than previously forecast in
the western Corn Belt from Monday through Wednesday looked
favorable for the developing soybean crop, said Terry Reilly,
senior commodity analyst at Futures International.
Timely rain also looked to be on the way across the Midwest
after Aug. 22, he said.
Other traders said the lack of supportive news after the
U.S. Department of Agriculture's bearish report on Wednesday
weighed on soybeans.
Chicago Board of Trade August soybeans fell 14-1/2
cents, or 1.5 percent, to $9.78-1/2 a bushel, putting the nearby
contract down 3 percent this week.
"I think the trend over the next couple of weeks is going to
be lower just on the U.S. Department of Agriculture report and
concerns over China," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural
economist at ANZ Bank.
The USDA's soybean forecast stunned the market, which had
been expecting the government to cut production to factor in
torrential rain earlier in the season.
The supply shock coincided with jitters about demand from
China after the world's biggest soybean buyer unexpectedly
devalued its currency this week.
CBOT September corn added 1/4 cent to $3.64 a bushel,
down 2.3 percent for the week.
CBOT September wheat gained 3-1/4 cents, or 0.6
percent, to $5.06-1/2 a bushel, despite a forecast of
record-large French production.
Chicago nearby wheat posted a 0.8 percent weekly decline.
Canada is expected to produce 13 percent less wheat this
year after hot, dry weather, according to a Reuters trade survey
on Friday.
Reilly said those potential losses already were factored
into the market.
(Additional reporting by Colin Packham in Sydney and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy)