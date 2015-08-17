* Rain expected in major corn, soy production areas
* Weather pressure offsets USDA acreage update
* Wheat falls on weak export demand, strong dollar
(Updates with closing prices)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, Aug 17 U.S. soybean futures were
slightly higher on Monday as early support from government data
on unplanted acres was largely offset by pressure from a rainy
Midwest forecast that should bolster the crop at a key stage of
development.
Corn closed weak, anchored by favorable crop weather, while
wheat shed more than 1 percent on ample global supplies and a
firm dollar that further dampened U.S. export prospects.
Corn and soybean markets were range-bound as traders awaited
updated reports on developing crops from an annual crop tour of
the Midwest this week. Many were seeking evidence that would
confirm or refute last week's higher-than-expected U.S.
Department of Agriculture production forecasts.
"A lot of people are questioning whether USDA was correct in
their assessment about the crops, and time will tell," said Jim
Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Fowler, Indiana.
"Most people think the crop is going to be worse than what
USDA said in the east, and maybe at, or better than, what they
were saying in the west," he said.
Crop scouts on day one of the Pro Farmer Midwest crop tour
found variable yield potential in Ohio and strong prospects in
South Dakota.
The tour enters the heart of the Midwest farm belt later in
the week and concludes on Thursday. Pro Farmer will release its
U.S. production forecasts on Friday.
Analysts expect USDA to report lower crop condition ratings
for corn and soybeans in a weekly report on Monday.
Chicago Board of Trade September corn closed 3/4 cent
lower at $3.63-1/4 a bushel. CBOT November soybeans gained
1/2 cent to $9.17 a bushel.
Both were higher early in the session after the USDA's Farm
Services Agency reported "prevented plantings" acreage above
trade expectations.
Soybeans drew some support from a monthly National Oilseed
Processors Association report showing a record crush in July.
September soft red winter wheat shed 6 cents, or 1.1
percent, to $5.00-1/2 a bushel. September hard red winter wheat
fell 7-1/2 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $4.82-1/4 a bushel.
"We have a lot of wheat around. It keeps trying to put in a
bottom, but does not have the fundamentals to support that,"
said Arlan Suderman, senior market analyst at Illinois-based
Water Street Advisory.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Naveen
Thukral in Singapore and Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by
Peter Galloway and James Dalgleish)