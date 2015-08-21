* Corn makes modest week rally
* Pro Farmer predicts crop yields below USDA forecasts
* Commodity prices remain down despite dollar drop
(Updates with closing prices, Pro Farmer data)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO, Aug 21 U.S. grain and soybean futures
fell on Friday as investor jitters about China's economy
continued to cool confidence in commodity markets and early data
from a recent industry crop tour showed strong yield potential
in the western Corn Belt.
Corn made a modest weekly gain after falling 2 percent last
week, but soybeans and wheat fell for a second straight week.
The CBOE Volatility Index, the market's favored
barometer of volatility, highlighted some traders' unease,
hitting its highest in more than eight months.
"It's all global fears," said Arlan Suderman, analyst with
Water Street Solutions. "It's 'dump commodities, dump equities
and get to the sidelines.'"
Corn prices softened during trading on Friday after
consolidating from a rally this week. But the crop yield
forecasts from Pro Farmer, which came out after this past week's
tour of Midwestern farmland, could support prices again next
week.
Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, said after the markets
closed on Friday that it projected U.S. 2015 corn production at
13.323 billion bushels, based on a yield of 164.3 bushels per
acre.
The figures compare with the U.S. Agriculture Department's
latest forecast of 13.686 billion bushels on a yield of 168.8
bushels per acre.
Pro Farmer also forecast U.S. soybean production at 3.887
billion bushels with an average yield of 46.5 bushels per acre.
Earlier this month, USDA pegged the soybean harvest at 3.916
billion bushels and yield at 46.9 bushels per acre.
Many traders had expected the results to show yield
potential below recent forecasts by the U.S. government.
Wheat prices on Friday also eased after U.S. weekly exports
spotlighted ample global supplies as big harvests in Europe and
the Black Sea region flowed into the market.
"There simply aren't any friends for U.S. wheat right now,"
said Agrivisor LLC analyst Dale Durchholz.
Even the recent pressures on the U.S. dollar, which was down
for the third straight day against a basket of currencies
, couldn't boost agricultural commodity pricing, Durchholz
said. When supplies are tight and prices are high, grain prices
tend to become stronger when the value of the dollar is down.
"But now, when prices are low and supplies are so high, the
currency values can change and not make much difference," he
said. "Right now, it's still relatively cheap in what you can
buy."
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans, the most actively
traded soybean contract, was down 17-3/4 cents, or 1.9
percent, to $8.89-1/2 a bushel, just above a nearly six-year low
of $8.88. Prices were down 2.9 percent for the week.
Worries about Chinese growth intensified after a survey
showed the country's factory sector shrank at its fastest rate
in almost 6-1/2 years in August, triggering a further slide in
equity and commodity markets.
The soybean market tends to be sensitive to macroeconomic
sentiment about China as it dominates global imports of the
oilseed.
CBOT December corn closed down 5-1/4 cents per bushel,
or 1.4 percent, at $3.77-1/4. Prices were up 0.4 percent for the
week.
CBOT September wheat dipped 6-3/4 cents per bushel, or
1.4 percent, at $4.99-1/2. Prices were down 1.4 percent for the
week.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Additional reporting
by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing
by James Dalgleish)