* Egypt buys Ukrainian wheat; U.S. seen as overpriced
* Soybeans firm on dry U.S. weather outlook
* Soyoil strength noted as crude oil climbs
* Corn ends mixed in choppy trade
(Updates with closing prices)
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Aug 28 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures fell to a three-month low on Friday on signs that U.S.
wheat is overpriced in a well-supplied global market, especially
given strength in the dollar.
Soybeans rose on worries about dry weather in parts of the
Midwest and spillover support from a strong rally in crude oil.
Corn closed narrowly mixed in choppy trade.
At the CBOT, December wheat settled down 6 cents at
$4.83-3/4 per bushel after dipping to $4.82-3/4, a contract low.
Front-month September wheat touched $4.76, the lowest
spot price since June 1, while the spot contracts in K.C. hard
red winter and MGEX spring wheat fell to five-year lows.
Egypt's state grain buyer booked 55,000 tonnes of Ukrainian
wheat in an international tender at around $177 per tonne
free-on-board (FOB), one day after buying Russian wheat for
roughly $180 a tonne FOB.
No U.S. wheat was offered at either tender because prices
were seen as uncompetitive.
"As long as they keep cutting world prices on wheat, it's
not going to help," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading
in Fowler, Indiana.
A stronger dollar made U.S. wheat even less attractive. The
greenback rose to one-week highs, buoyed by calmer
financial markets and generally positive U.S. economic data that
supported the notion that the world's largest economy was on a
stable growth path.
CBOT soybeans firmed on concerns about dryness in the
eastern Midwest as crops continue to develop.
"Dry, warm weather over the next couple of weeks may erode
U.S. bean yields," Helen Pound, a vice president with Wedbush
Futures, wrote in a note to clients.
November soybeans settled up 6-1/2 cents at $8.85-1/2
a bushel.
Soybeans drew support from soyoil futures, which climbed
more than 3 percent as crude oil surged for a
second straight session. Soyoil follows trends in crude due its
role as a feedstock for biodiesel fuel.
CBOT corn closed mixed in choppy trade amid a lack of fresh
news, following a volatile week on Wall Street. December corn
ended flat at $3.75 a bushel.
"A lot of people are still focused on equities and just
getting through the end of this week, which wore a lot of people
out," said Terry Reilly, an analyst with Futures International.
CBOT settlement prices:
Net Pct Volume
Name Last change change
CBOT wheat Wc2 483.75 -6.00 -1.2 77350
CBOT corn Cc2 375.00 0.00 0.0 185635
CBOT soybeans Sc2 885.50 6.50 0.8 109189
CBOT meal SMc3 312.70 -2.30 -0.6 42165
CBOT soyoil BOc3 28.17 0.93 3.3 58121
CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans listed in cents per bushel;
soymeal in dollars per short ton and soyoil in cents per lb.
(Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Colin Packham
in Sydney; Editing by David Gregorio and James Dalgleish)