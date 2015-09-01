* Soybeans fall 1.5 percent, corn down 1.9 percent
* Short-covering boosts wheat
* Crop conditions report adds more pressure to soy
(Updates with closing prices)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Sept 1 Chicago Board of Trade corn and
soybean futures fell sharply on Tuesday on concerns that
commodity purchases from China will slow as that country's
economy softens, traders said.
Wheat futures edged higher despite worries about the
viability of U.S. exports as investment funds covered short
positions following a decline to the lowest levels in nearly
four months on Monday.
Soybeans snapped a three-session winning streak. The selloff
was sparked by a report that showed that China's manufacturing
sector contracted at its fastest pace in three years during
August.
"You can see the writing on the wall that eventually export
demand (from China) will get a little bit weaker," said Mark
Schultz, chief analyst with Northstar Commodity Investment Co.
China is the world's largest importer of soybeans, making
the oilseed market sensitive to macroeconomic sentiment about
the world's No. 2 economy.
CBOT November soybeans settled down 13-1/2 cents at
$8.74 a bushel. CBOT December corn dropped 6-1/4 cents to
$3.69 a bushel.
Soybean prices also were curbed by a U.S. Department of
Agriculture crop progress report, released after the market
close on Monday, which pegged 63 percent of the soybean crop at
good to excellent, unchanged from last week and contrary to
market expectations of a slight decline.
The early phases of the U.S. harvest added pressure to the
corn market.
CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 1-1/4
cents at $4.86-1/4 a bushel. Traders noted some long wheat/short
corn spreading that lent support to wheat.
