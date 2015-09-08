* Grain traders look ahead to USDA crop report * Gains in equity markets help lift crop prices * Wheat market rebounds from five-year low (Updates with U.S. trading, changes dateline; previous PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Sept 8 U.S. grain and soybean futures jumped on Tuesday on reports of lower-than-expected corn yields and expectations that the Agriculture Department may lower its harvest estimates at the end of the week. Short-covering in the markets ahead of the release of Agriculture Department (USDA) crop reports on Sept. 11 helped lift wheat futures from a five-year low reached on Friday. Still, large global supplies and stiff competition for export business kept a lid on prices. Traders believe the USDA may cut its yield estimates for corn and soybeans in the monthly reports because of unfavorable weather, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity Brokerage in Iowa. Results from the early corn harvest in the Mid-South and Delta have already been disappointing, compared with expectations, he added. "It is possible that a lower yield estimate will trigger a rally in anticipation of Friday's numbers or possibly prompt a rally after the report Friday," Pfitzenmaier said. Chicago Board of Trade December corn advanced 1 percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT). November soybeans climbed 1.6 percent to $8.80-3/4. December wheat gained 1.6 percent to $4.75 a bushel. The thinly traded front-month wheat contract hit a five-year low of $4.55-1/2 on Friday. Gains in equity markets helped support prices, with U.S. stocks advancing as investors returned from a holiday weekend after a late rally by Chinese shares lifted global markets. "Until Friday we can expect to see outside markets and yield reports determine trade direction," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. Jitters about Chinese growth have weighed on soybean prices recently as China dominates global demand for the oilseed. China imported 7.78 million tonnes of soybeans in August, up 29 percent year-on-year but down 18.1 percent from July's record shipments as cheap supplies from South American producers petered out. In the wheat market, large global supplies continued to limit gains. Australian production of wheat and canola will be higher than previously expected in 2015/16, the country's chief commodity forecaster said. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 366.75 3.75 1.0% -13.1% CBOT soy 881.00 14.50 1.7% -32.9% CBOT meal 312.30 -1.60 -0.5% -28.6% CBOT soyoil 26.97 0.53 2.0% -30.5% CBOT wheat 475.00 7.25 1.6% -21.5% (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Susan Thomas and Dan Grebler)