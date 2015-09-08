* Grain traders look ahead to USDA crop report
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 8 U.S. grain and soybean futures
jumped on Tuesday on reports of lower-than-expected corn yields
and expectations that the Agriculture Department may lower its
harvest estimates at the end of the week.
Short-covering in the markets ahead of the release of
Agriculture Department (USDA) crop reports on Sept. 11 helped
lift wheat futures from a five-year low reached on Friday.
Still, large global supplies and stiff competition for export
business kept a lid on prices.
Traders believe the USDA may cut its yield estimates for
corn and soybeans in the monthly reports because of unfavorable
weather, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity
Brokerage in Iowa.
Results from the early corn harvest in the Mid-South and
Delta have already been disappointing, compared with
expectations, he added.
"It is possible that a lower yield estimate will trigger a
rally in anticipation of Friday's numbers or possibly prompt a
rally after the report Friday," Pfitzenmaier said.
Chicago Board of Trade December corn advanced 1
percent to $3.66-3/4 a bushel by 11:25 a.m. CDT (1625 GMT).
November soybeans climbed 1.6 percent to $8.80-3/4.
December wheat gained 1.6 percent to $4.75 a bushel.
The thinly traded front-month wheat contract hit a
five-year low of $4.55-1/2 on Friday.
Gains in equity markets helped support prices, with U.S.
stocks advancing as investors returned from a holiday weekend
after a late rally by Chinese shares lifted global markets.
"Until Friday we can expect to see outside markets and yield
reports determine trade direction," said Karl Setzer, risk
management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa.
Jitters about Chinese growth have weighed on soybean prices
recently as China dominates global demand for the oilseed.
China imported 7.78 million tonnes of soybeans in August, up
29 percent year-on-year but down 18.1 percent from July's record
shipments as cheap supplies from South American producers
petered out.
In the wheat market, large global supplies continued to
limit gains. Australian production of wheat and canola will be
higher than previously expected in 2015/16, the country's chief
commodity forecaster said.
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 366.75 3.75 1.0% -13.1%
CBOT soy 881.00 14.50 1.7% -32.9%
CBOT meal 312.30 -1.60 -0.5% -28.6%
CBOT soyoil 26.97 0.53 2.0% -30.5%
CBOT wheat 475.00 7.25 1.6% -21.5%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Susan Thomas and Dan
Grebler)