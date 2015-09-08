* Grain traders look ahead to USDA crop report
* Gains in equity markets help lift crop prices
* Wheat market rebounds from five-year low
(Adds closing prices, U.S. crop rating estimates)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Sept 8 U.S. grain and soybean futures
jumped on Tuesday on expectations that the U.S. Agriculture
Department may lower its domestic harvest estimates at the end
of the week.
Short-covering in the markets ahead of the release of
Agriculture Department (USDA) crop reports on Sept. 11 helped
lift nearby wheat futures from a five-year low reached on
Friday. Still, large global supplies and stiff competition for
export business kept a lid on gains.
Traders believe the USDA may cut its yield estimates for
corn and soybeans in the monthly reports because of unfavorable
weather, said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity
Brokerage in Iowa.
Results from the early corn harvest in the Mid-South and
Delta have already been disappointing, compared with
expectations, he added.
"It is possible that a lower yield estimate will trigger a
rally in anticipation of Friday's numbers or possibly prompt a
rally after the report Friday," Pfitzenmaier said.
Last week, condition ratings for the corn and soybean crops
likely declined as hot temperatures stressed some plants,
analysts polled by Reuters said. Other fields likely started to
die off naturally ahead of the autumn harvest.
The USDA will update its crop ratings in a weekly report due
at 3 p.m. CDT.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, December corn advanced
5-1/4 cents, or 1.4 percent, to $3.68-1/4 a bushel. November
soybeans climbed 12-3/4 cents, or 1.5 percent, to
$8.79-1/4.
December wheat gained 7-1/4 cents, or 1.5 percent, to
$4.75 a bushel. The thinly traded front-month wheat contract
hit a five-year low of $4.55-1/2 on Friday.
Gains in equity markets helped support prices, with U.S.
stocks advancing as investors returned from a holiday weekend
after a late rally by Chinese shares lifted global markets.
"Until Friday we can expect to see outside markets and yield
reports determine trade direction," said Karl Setzer, risk
management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa.
Jitters about Chinese growth have weighed on soybean prices
recently as China dominates global demand for the oilseed.
China imported 7.78 million tonnes of soybeans in August, up
29 percent year-on-year but down 18.1 percent from July's record
shipments as cheap supplies from South American producers
petered out.
In wheat, large global supplies continued to hang over the
market. Australian production of wheat and canola will be higher
than previously expected in 2015/16, the country's chief
commodity forecaster said.
