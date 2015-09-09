* USDA keeps corn, soybean condition ratings unchanged * U.S. crop production estimates due out on Friday * Traders monitor reports of lower-than-expected corn yields (New throughout after start of U.S trading, changes byline, dateline, previous HAMBURG/SINGAPORE) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Sept 9 U.S. soybean futures dipped on Wednesday on better-than-expected U.S. crop ratings and concerns about sluggish export demand. Wheat futures also declined, while corn traded near unchanged. Soybeans pulled back after rising on Tuesday on expectations that the U.S. Agriculture Department would cut its condition ratings for the crop in a weekly report due to unfavorable weather. Instead, the agency kept its ratings for soybeans and corn unchanged from the previous week. "The biggest problem you've got going on right now is everybody was looking for lower ratings and they didn't happen," said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C Trading in Indiana. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans fell 0.9 percent to $8.71-1/2 a bushel by 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), after rising 1.5 percent on Tuesday. December corn was flat at $3.68-1/4 a bushel after rising 1.4 percent on Tuesday. December wheat lost 0.4 percent to $4.73 a bushel, having closed up 1.5 percent on Tuesday. The nearby contract touched a five-year low on Friday due to large global supplies and poor demand for U.S. wheat. Traders are waiting for the USDA on Friday to issue monthly reports updating its global estimates for crop supplies and demand and its U.S. forecasts for the soybean and corn harvests. Reports of lower-than-expected U.S. corn yields helped boost grain prices on Tuesday. The "trade appears mindful of disappointing yield reports thus far" in the Corn Belt, said Rich Feltes, head of Market Insights for broker RJ O'Brien. Still, traders are "cautious in applying early results belt-wide" because the harvest is not actively underway in the Midwest yet, he added. The USDA is expected to cut its U.S. corn production estimate to 13.599 billion bushels, with an average yield of 167.6 bushels per acre, from its August estimate of 13.686 billion, with an average yield of 168.8 bushels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. [ID:nL1N11A0XG} The agency will likely cut its soy production estimate to 3.869 billion bushels, with an average yield of 46.4 bushels per acre, from its August estimate of 3.916 billion, with an average yield of 46.9 bushels. Export demand for U.S. soybeans has been sluggish due to competition for business from South America. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 368.25 0.00 0.0% -12.7% CBOT soy 871.50 -7.75 -0.9% -33.6% CBOT meal 309.60 0.00 0.0% -29.3% CBOT soyoil 26.65 -0.28 -1.0% -31.3% CBOT wheat 473.00 -2.00 -0.4% -21.9% (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Mark Potter and James Dalgleish)