* Corn falls after topping one-week high on Thursday * Traders waiting for USDA data release at 1600 GMT * U.S. corn, soy harvest estimates expected to decline (Updates with U.S. trading; changes byline/dateline, previously PARIS/SYDNEY) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Sept 11 U.S. grain and soybean futures dipped on Friday as traders evened up positions ahead of the release of highly anticipated U.S. production data. The markets pulled back after rising on Thursday on expectations that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will cut its estimates for the U.S. corn and soybean harvests in a monthly report due at 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT). Forecasts for U.S. ending stocks of each crop also are expected to decline. "I'm hesitant," said Kayla Burkhart, broker for CHS SunPrairie in North Dakota. "Decreased yield and production estimates are expected for the soybean market today, but even with that news, futures are trading about a nickel lower." Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans were down 0.8 percent at $8.67 a bushel by 10:35 a.m. CDT (1535 GMT). December corn was down 1.1 percent at $3.70 after the contract topped a one-week high on Thursday. December wheat fell 1.5 percent to $4.71. The USDA will probably cut its U.S. corn production estimate to 13.599 billion bushels from its August outlook of 13.686 billion, with an average yield of 167.6 bushels per acre, down from 168.8 bushels, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The poll showed the agency cutting its U.S. soybean production estimate to 3.869 billion bushels from 3.916 billion and lowering its average yield estimate to 46.4 bushels per acre from 46.9 bushels. LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 370.00 -4.25 -1.1% -12.3% CBOT soy 867.00 -7.00 -0.8% -33.9% CBOT meal 307.90 -0.10 0.0% -29.7% CBOT soyoil 26.38 -0.57 -2.1% -32.0% CBOT wheat 471.00 -7.00 -1.5% -22.2% CBOT rice 1274.00 7.00 0.6% -17.9% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Jane Merriman and Lisa Von Ahn)