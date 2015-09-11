* Most-active soybeans set contract low * Corn reaches two-week week high as USDA cuts yield * Traders had expected lower soy yield due to poor weather (Adds USDA crop data, analyst comments, latest prices) By Tom Polansek CHICAGO, Sept 11 U.S. soybean futures sank to six-year lows on Friday after the Agriculture Department shocked traders by raising its domestic yield estimate when they were expecting a decline due to stressful weather. Corn futures topped a two-week high as the USDA, in a highly anticipated monthly report, tightened its supply estimates. Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans, the most actively traded contract, were down 0.3 percent at $8.71-1/2 a bushel by 12:25 p.m. CDT (1725 GMT) after setting a contract low of $8.53-1/4. Nearby September soybeans reached a session low of $8.66, the lowest price for a front-month contract on a continuous chart since March 2009. "This crop is not as bad as everybody's been saying," said Karl Setzer, risk management team leader for MaxYield Cooperative in Iowa. December corn was up 1.7 percent at $3.80-1/2 after trading at $3.83-3/4, the contract's highest price since Aug. 25. December wheat gained 0.6 percent to $4.81. The USDA projected the average corn yield at 167.5 bushels per acre, below its August estimate of 168.8 bushels and the analysts' average estimate of 167.6 bushels. The soybean yield was pegged at 47.1 bushels per acre, above the USDA's August estimate of 46.9 bushels. Analysts were expecting the agency to trim its estimate to 46.4 bushels. "The corn was about what the trade was looking for," said Bill Gary, president of Commodity Information Systems in Oklahoma. "But the beans? That yield is a shock." Traders had worried that hot, dry weather had hurt crops last month. Reports of corn yields from the beginning of harvest are coming in lower than expected, they said. "I'm confused," said Bob Utterback, head of Utterback Marketing in Indiana. "I thought USDA was supposed to give clarity. How do you increase bean yields and reduce corn yields with the weather we've had in August?" LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 380.50 6.25 1.7% -9.8% CBOT soy 871.50 -2.25 -0.3% -33.6% CBOT meal 309.50 1.50 0.5% -29.3% CBOT soyoil 26.67 -0.28 -1.0% -31.3% CBOT wheat 481.00 3.00 0.6% -20.5% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Jane Merriman and Lisa Von Ahn)