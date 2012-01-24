* Wheat gains for fourth straight session * Corn up more than 1 percent on export demand * Soy reverses course amid higher grains (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds new quotes, fund totals) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, Jan 24 U.S. wheat and corn surged on Wednesday due to buying and short-covering fueled by rumors that Russia and Argentina planned to curb exports. Soybean futures also rallied, notching a two-week high. Argentina said it had no plans to limit exports, while Russia said it was not planning a tariff, but wheat futures at the Chicago Board of Trade still rose to a near two-week high and corn to the highest in one week. Severe drought has hit Argentina, the world's No. 2 corn exporter after the United States. Officials in Russia, the No. 3 wheat exporter, hinted late last year that export curbs were likely if grain sales topped 24-25 million tonnes. Corn, soybeans and wheat each reversed course after being down overnight and in early Chicago trading, as cash markets were strong and as the dollar eased from session highs. Wheat and corn posted their fourth straight day of gains following talk that Russia would impose a tax on its wheat exports to ensure sufficient supplies at home. A spokesman for Russia's Agriculture Ministry said he had no knowledge of any plans to consider wheat export tariffs at the government level. Any curb by Russia could shift demand to the United States, the world's top wheat exporter, which faces stiff competition from Black Sea region suppliers such as Russia. Larry Glenn, analyst and broker for Frontier Ag, said the Russia rumors rallied wheat, which bucked a lower trend in overnight trading, on "the idea that a little bit of business might get put over to us (United States)". Noncommercial investors, which include hedge funds, hold the largest net short position on record in CBOT wheat futures of 93,135 contracts, according to data released on Friday by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Large short positions generally make markets more vulnerable to big swings in prices. "It doesn't take much out there that's going to rally the market," he said. Analysts said wheat futures at the Chicago Board of Trade were also supported by an inflow of investment fund money. Traders also cited rumors that Argentina would ban exports of corn and soybeans to ensure adequate domestic supplies of crops that have been decimated by drought. An Argentine Agriculture Ministry spokesman said the government was not considering export limits. The South American country is the world's second largest corn exporter and third largest soybean exporter. Wheat and corn cash bids were higher in the export markets at the U.S. Gulf as shippers scrambled for supplies to counter crop losses in drought-plagued Argentina, a major grains exporter. "People seem to be in a panic here for corn at the Gulf, not knowing the size of the Argentine crop. (Exporters) are giving themselves more options," said Rich Feltes, analyst at R.J. O'Brien in Chicago. Argentina's corn crop was expected to fall 7 percent from last year's record-large harvest due to hot and dry weather, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization said on Tuesday. U.S. corn exports last week were the largest in a month and wheat exports were the biggest in two months. The soft red winter class of wheat traded in the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat contract is the cheapest in the world on a free-on-board basis, and traders have talked in recent days of possible private business to Egypt, the world's leading wheat importer. Egypt has not been a major buyer of U.S. wheat since mid-2011 when Russia lifted a nearly year-long export ban on grain exports, shifting business to the Black Sea region. However, the surge in prices on Tuesday may chill any interest in U.S. wheat from exporters, Charlie Sernatinger, analyst at ABN Amro in Chicago, said in a note to clients. "As usual, the minute we got close to doing some significant export business in soft wheat, the market ran away from it," Sernatinger said. CBOT wheat for March delivery finished 13-3/4 cents higher at $6.33-1/2 per bushel, a gain of 2.2 percent, while CBOT March corn settled 1.65 percent or 10-1/4 cents higher at $6.30-1/4. CBOT March soybeans rose 2-1/2 cents to $12.20. Investment funds were active buyers and were said to have purchased 11,000 wheat contracts in what would be the biggest daily buy in at least two months, according to Reuters data. Funds also bought 11,000 corn contracts and 4,000 soybean contracts. Gains in the dollar pressured CBOT grain and oilseed futures overnight. The dollar rose 0.3 percent against a basket of currencies early on Tuesday, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for importers holding other currencies. The euro hit a near three-week high against the dollar and rose close to a four-week peak against sterling on Tuesday, buoyed by better euro zone PMI surveys that raised hopes the currency bloc can avoid slipping into recession. Prices at 2:04 p.m. CST (2004 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 630.25 10.25 1.7% -2.5% CBOT soy 1220.00 2.50 0.2% 1.8% CBOT meal 323.50 2.50 0.8% 4.6% CBOT soyoil 51.35 -0.07 -0.1% -1.4% CBOT wheat 633.50 13.75 2.2% -2.9% CBOT rice 1461.50 -6.50 -0.4% 0.1% EU wheat 205.75 4.25 2.1% 1.6% US crude 99.08 -0.50 -0.5% 0.3% Dow Jones 12,664 -45 -0.4% 3.7% Gold 1664.61 -12.20 -0.7% 6.4% Euro/dollar 1.3019 -0.0008 -0.1% 0.6% Dollar Index 79.8700 0.0870 0.1% -0.4% Baltic Freight 807 -34 -4.0% -53.6% (Reporting By Michael Hirtzer; Editing by David Gregorio)