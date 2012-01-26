* U.S. wheat jumps 2 pct to three-week high
* Corn flat, soy firm as Fed outlook supports markets
* Prospects of Russian exports curb support wheat
* Ukraine grain harvest seen down from last year
(Update U.S. market activity to close, adds new quotes)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, Jan 26 U.S. wheat futures climbed nearly 2
percent on Thursday, the sixth gain in six sessions, as a falling
dollar boosted most commodities after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would not
raise interest rates for at least two years.
Wheat hit a 22-day high and corn kept pace for much of the day before easing
back to an unchanged close on a pickup in farmer sales. Corn prices have not
declined for six sessions.
Wheat futures, which have gone up more than 10 percent in about a week at
the Chicago Board of Trade, were also supported by concerns that the wheat crop
in Russia, the third largest exporter in the current season, could be hurt by
lower-than-normal temperatures in some growing areas.
Moreover, analyst ProAgro said on Thursday the grain harvest of major
exporter Ukraine was likely to come in at about 40 million tonnes in 2012, down
from a record of 56.7 million tonnes in 2011 due to a fall in acreage due to bad
weather while winter crops were being sown.
Many traders expect the United States to capture some of the business if
Russia curbs exports to ensure sufficient supplies at home.
"U.S. SRW wheat is now the cheapest soft wheat (in the world). A declining
dollar is also pricing SRW wheat more competitively," said Alex Bos, analyst at
Macqaurie Bank LTD in New York.
CBOT March wheat finished 12-1/4 cents, or 1.9 percent, higher at
$6.53-1/2 per bushel, peaking at $6.58-1/4, the highest price since Jan 4. CBOT
March corn ended flat at $6.43-1/2.
CBOT March soybeans settled up 9-1/4 cents at $12.22-3/4 after earlier
touching a three-week high, bolstered by a soy production forecast from the
Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.
"The market is digesting the farmer selling of the last couple of sessions,
and spreaders were fairly active buying beans and selling the corn today," ABN
Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in a note to clients, citing lower bean
production estimates out of South America.
Grains surged in the cash markets as farmers held out for higher prices and
a pick up in export demand after a recent slump in prices.
The Fed's decision to keep interest rates near zero into 2014 and suggestion
the bank was ready to provide more stimulus if the economy deteriorates
supported risk assets like grains as investors bailed out of the dollar. Oil was
up sharply and gold also gained.
"This is all driven by outside markets. The (grain) fundamentals are the
same as they were yesterday," said Karl Setzer, analyst at the MaxYield
Cooperative in West Bend, Iowa.
A weaker U.S. dollar makes dollar-priced commodities more attractive to
importers. Export demand for each crop has been growing in recent weeks, with
U.S. Agriculture Department export sales results data on Thursday showing wheat
exports the largest in four months and corn the biggest in three months.
"The wheat market was heavily short and they're covering and no one really
knows if or how much damage cold weather did in Russia," said Paul Haugens, vice
president for Newedge USA.
Noncommercial investors, such as hedge funds, held a record-large short
position in CBOT wheat futures as of last week, and investors have bought back
futures they sold to guard against further gains in prices.
Prices at 2:32 p.m. CST (2032 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 634.50 0.00 0.0% -1.9%
CBOT soy 1222.75 9.25 0.8% 2.0%
CBOT meal 323.60 2.50 0.8% 4.6%
CBOT soyoil 51.94 0.55 1.1% -0.3%
CBOT wheat 653.50 12.25 1.9% 0.1%
CBOT rice 1469.00 10.00 0.7% 0.6%
EU wheat 209.25 1.25 0.6% 3.3%
US crude 99.73 0.31 0.3% 0.9%
Dow Jones 12,707 -50 -0.4% 4.0%
Gold 1721.46 12.07 0.7% 10.1%
Euro/dollar 1.3100 -0.0005 0.0% 1.2%
Dollar Index 79.4360 -0.1430 -0.2% -0.9%
Baltic Freight 753 -31 -4.0% -56.7%
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Karl Plume in Chicago, Martin Roberts
in Madrid and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid and
Alden Bentley)