* Improved soy crop outlook in South America * Crop-friendly rainfall in Argentina all week * Firm dollar lending pressure to grains/soy * Equities ease on euro zone debt worries * Europe cold snap leads to winterkill worries (Updates prices to include close of U.S. trading, adds details of Europe's cold snap related to wheat, adds South American weather) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Jan 30 U.S. soy futures fell almost 3 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day decline in four months as the dollar gained on worries about the euro zone debt crisis and as more-than-expected rainfall nursed South America's crop back to health. Corn also fell, dropping for the first time in seven trading sessions, posting its biggest one-day drop in over a week. Wheat eased for the second session in a row on the firm dollar and spillover selling from tumbling soy but found underpinning from concerns about potential winterkill in the Black Sea region because of bitter cold temperatures. CBOT March soybeans were down 33-3/4 cents at $11.85-1/4 per bushel, March corn was down 10 at $6.31-3/4 and March wheat was down 2-1/2 at $6.44-3/4. Traders and analysts said there was a one-two punch for grains and soybeans on Monday with the firm dollar and falling equities lending pressure while soy came under more weight from a shift to much better crop prospects in Argentina and Brazil, two global soy producing giants. "The weather has improved in South America, much better crop prospects there and prices are under pressure from the uncertainty in Europe," said Mark Schultz, analyst for Northstar Commodity Investment's Co. MACRO ECONOMIC CONCERNS HIT GRAINS The dollar rose nearly a half percentage point and the Dow stock index eased on Monday as concerns grew about the state of Europe's finances while Greece and Germany sparred over budget measures for Athens. Bank stocks led the way lower after a report that Germany was pushing for Greece to give up control over its budget policy to European institutions as part of discussions over a second bailout package. "The EU debt crisis remains the biggest macro driver," said Erin Fitzpatrick of Rabobank. Also, "markets are trading on South American weather, and the forecast for the next 14 days has been improved." DRY LATAM WEATHER BEING REPLACED BY RAINS Dry weather has been stressing soybean and corn crops in Argentina and southern Brazil but rains began falling over the past week and were expected to continue this week. "It rained in almost all of the grain belt and there were downpours that delivered between 50 millimiters to 70 millimeters on average," said Leonardo De Benedictis, a weather analyst at the private Clima Campo consultancy in Buenos Aires. Rains should continue over the coming days and the high temperatures that exacerbated the impact of the La Nina weather phenomenon should ease. Brazil is the world's second-largest exporter of soybeans after the United States. Argentina is the third-largest soy exporter and the largest exporter of soymeal and soyoil. Argentina also is the second-largest exporter of corn after the United States. Argentina's corn crop has been damaged beyond repair by hot and dry weather but the rains now are just in time for the soybean crop, which is in its critical pod-setting stage of development. "There will be good rains in Argentina throughout the week leaving a total of from 0.50 inch to 1.5 inches in almost all areas," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Dee also said beneficial rainfall was expected late this week in the drier areas of southern Brazil, which will boost crop prospects there. "Southern Brazil could receive from 0.50 inch to 1.00 inch late this week into the weekend," Dee said. COLD SNAP IN EUROPE STIRS WHEAT DEBATE A cold snap in Europe has led to a debate on whether any of the wheat crop may have been harmed and traders said the extent of winterkill won't be known until harvest. Euronext milling wheat prices held firm most of the day by a fall in the euro and the arrival of the cold snap that originated in Eastern Europe and the Far East and is stretching into western Europe. March milling wheat was up 0.25 euro or 0.12 percent at 209.25 euros a tonne still below a four-month high of 210.25 euros on Thursday. Traders pointed to the fact that there was not enough snowcover on fields in some regions, threatening protection of wheat plants. Also plants were particularly vulnerable at this stage after mild weather has triggered growth earlier than usual. French weather forecasters predicted morning temperatures would range from minus 5 to minus 10 Celsius (14 to 23 Fahrenheit) from Thursday, falling as low as minus 15 C in eastern France by Friday. Prices at 1:48 p.m. CST (1948 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 631.75 -10.00 -1.6% -2.3% CBOT soy 1185.25 -33.75 -2.8% -1.1% CBOT meal 312.70 -9.50 -3.0% 1.1% CBOT soyoil 50.25 -1.34 -2.6% -3.5% CBOT wheat 644.75 -2.50 -0.4% -1.2% CBOT rice 1445.50 -18.00 -1.2% -1.0% EU wheat 209.25 0.25 0.1% 3.3% US crude 98.82 -0.74 -0.7% 0.0% Dow Jones 12,643 -17 -0.1% 3.5% Gold 1729.81 -7.24 -0.4% 10.6% Euro/dollar 1.3125 -0.0098 -0.7% 1.4% Dollar Index 79.1560 0.2550 0.3% -1.3% Baltic Freight 702 -24 -3.3% -59.6% (Additional reporting by Micolas Misculin in Buenos Aires, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Valerie Parent in Paris, Martin Roberts in Madrid, Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)