* Corn, wheat hit three-month lows on better weather
* Soy declines 1.3 percent
* Firmer dollar, lower equities add pressure
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, April 18 U.S. grain futures tumbled on
Wednesday, with wheat and corn each falling to a three-month
low, in tandem with many other commodities as investors cut
their exposure in risk assets in favor of safe havens like the
dollar.
Grains were under additional pressure from good crop weather
in the United States, which raised prospects for ample supplies
in the world's top exporter of corn, soybeans and wheat.
Corn futures plunged 2.4 percent while soybeans shed more
than 1 percent amid a broad sell-off that saw crude oil, gold
and equities all losing ground.
"The dollar is slightly higher and these outside markets are
weaker. Now that we saw the corn planting progress and the wheat
conditions, it reinforces the idea that every day we are
marching closer to a big crop," said Don Roose, analyst at U.S.
Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.
The greenback gained against the euro as debt worries in the
euro zone mounted a day ahead of a bond sale in Spain, the
zone's fourth largest economy.
"It's a risk-off day. We have a real bearish attitude about
the world economy, with the macros overshadowing everything
here," said Joe Christopher, an analyst and grain merchandiser
at the Crossroads Co-Op in Sidney, Nebraska.
Corn futures ended 15 cents lower at $6.01-3/4 cents
per bushel, briefly falling below the psychological
$6-per-bushel level for the first time since late January.
The closely-watched premium of CBOT July contract over
new-crop December fell to 65-1/4 cents, also smallest
since January. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/wyz67s )
Old-crop corn supplies are expected to shrink to the lowest
in 16 years by the end of the summer, but farmers are forecast
to plant the largest corn area since 1944, which will help
replenish grain stockpiles.
"The main fundamental continues to be picture perfect
growing weather for the early corn and anticipation of big
surface area, with few traders whining about old crop tightness
any more," said ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger.
The U.S. Agriculture Department late Tuesday confirmed that
corn plantings were progressing at nearly a record rate while
conditions of the U.S. winter wheat crop also jumped.
Spring wheat plantings also advanced at a record rate, with
spring wheat futures leading the decline among U.S. wheat
varieties.
Benchmark CBOT wheat ended 4-3/4 cents lower at
$6.10-3/4 cents, with wheat trimming its losses and briefly
turning positive as traders covered short positions after
futures hit the lowest level since Jan. 20.
Spring wheat futures also were lower, but had
trimmed earlier losses at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange.
CBOT May soybeans settled 18 cents lower at
$14.07-3/4, a decline of 1.3 percent.
"Every time we make new lows, you have some other people to
buy it," Christopher said.
Rains were forecast for Wednesday through Saturday in the
U.S. Midwest and will slow corn seedings, though plantings were
already well ahead of the average pace.
"It will slow down plantings, not a perfect forecast but
certainly not a disaster," said John Dee, meteorologist for
Global Weather Monitoring.
Rains will begin in the north on Wednesday, spread to the
western Midwest by Thursday, and move into the eastern Midwest
on Friday and Saturday.
"Ag markets are floundering under weight of favorable
weather, huge row crop fund laws and negative chart action,"
R.J. O'Brien analyst Rich Feltes said in a note to client.
Prices at 2:48 p.m. CDT (1947 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 601.75 -15.00 -2.4% -6.9%
CBOT soy 1407.75 -18.00 -1.3% 17.5%
CBOT meal 390.60 -3.20 -0.8% 26.2%
CBOT soyoil 55.19 -0.57 -1.0% 6.0%
CBOT wheat 610.75 -4.75 -0.8% -6.4%
CBOT rice 1548.00 -9.00 -0.6% 6.0%
EU wheat 215.00 3.25 1.5% 6.2%
US crude 102.72 -1.48 -1.4% 3.9%
Dow Jones 13,044 -72 -0.6% 6.8%
Gold 1638.90 -10.08 -0.6% 4.8%
Euro/dollar 1.3112 -0.0014 -0.1% 1.3%
Dollar Index 79.5970 0.1190 0.2% -0.7%
Baltic Freight 1006 17 1.7% -42.1%
(Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by
David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)