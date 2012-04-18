* Corn, wheat hit three-month lows on better weather * Soy declines 1.3 percent * Firmer dollar, lower equities add pressure (Updates U.S. market activity to close, adds new quotes) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, April 18 U.S. grain futures tumbled on Wednesday, with wheat and corn each falling to a three-month low, in tandem with many other commodities as investors cut their exposure in risk assets in favor of safe havens like the dollar. Grains were under additional pressure from good crop weather in the United States, which raised prospects for ample supplies in the world's top exporter of corn, soybeans and wheat. Corn futures plunged 2.4 percent while soybeans shed more than 1 percent amid a broad sell-off that saw crude oil, gold and equities all losing ground. "The dollar is slightly higher and these outside markets are weaker. Now that we saw the corn planting progress and the wheat conditions, it reinforces the idea that every day we are marching closer to a big crop," said Don Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. The greenback gained against the euro as debt worries in the euro zone mounted a day ahead of a bond sale in Spain, the zone's fourth largest economy. "It's a risk-off day. We have a real bearish attitude about the world economy, with the macros overshadowing everything here," said Joe Christopher, an analyst and grain merchandiser at the Crossroads Co-Op in Sidney, Nebraska. Corn futures ended 15 cents lower at $6.01-3/4 cents per bushel, briefly falling below the psychological $6-per-bushel level for the first time since late January. The closely-watched premium of CBOT July contract over new-crop December fell to 65-1/4 cents, also smallest since January. (Graphic: r.reuters.com/wyz67s ) Old-crop corn supplies are expected to shrink to the lowest in 16 years by the end of the summer, but farmers are forecast to plant the largest corn area since 1944, which will help replenish grain stockpiles. "The main fundamental continues to be picture perfect growing weather for the early corn and anticipation of big surface area, with few traders whining about old crop tightness any more," said ABN Amro analyst Charlie Sernatinger. The U.S. Agriculture Department late Tuesday confirmed that corn plantings were progressing at nearly a record rate while conditions of the U.S. winter wheat crop also jumped. Spring wheat plantings also advanced at a record rate, with spring wheat futures leading the decline among U.S. wheat varieties. Benchmark CBOT wheat ended 4-3/4 cents lower at $6.10-3/4 cents, with wheat trimming its losses and briefly turning positive as traders covered short positions after futures hit the lowest level since Jan. 20. Spring wheat futures also were lower, but had trimmed earlier losses at the Minneapolis Grain Exchange. CBOT May soybeans settled 18 cents lower at $14.07-3/4, a decline of 1.3 percent. "Every time we make new lows, you have some other people to buy it," Christopher said. Rains were forecast for Wednesday through Saturday in the U.S. Midwest and will slow corn seedings, though plantings were already well ahead of the average pace. "It will slow down plantings, not a perfect forecast but certainly not a disaster," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Rains will begin in the north on Wednesday, spread to the western Midwest by Thursday, and move into the eastern Midwest on Friday and Saturday. "Ag markets are floundering under weight of favorable weather, huge row crop fund laws and negative chart action," R.J. O'Brien analyst Rich Feltes said in a note to client. Prices at 2:48 p.m. CDT (1947 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 601.75 -15.00 -2.4% -6.9% CBOT soy 1407.75 -18.00 -1.3% 17.5% CBOT meal 390.60 -3.20 -0.8% 26.2% CBOT soyoil 55.19 -0.57 -1.0% 6.0% CBOT wheat 610.75 -4.75 -0.8% -6.4% CBOT rice 1548.00 -9.00 -0.6% 6.0% EU wheat 215.00 3.25 1.5% 6.2% US crude 102.72 -1.48 -1.4% 3.9% Dow Jones 13,044 -72 -0.6% 6.8% Gold 1638.90 -10.08 -0.6% 4.8% Euro/dollar 1.3112 -0.0014 -0.1% 1.3% Dollar Index 79.5970 0.1190 0.2% -0.7% Baltic Freight 1006 17 1.7% -42.1% (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by David Gregorio and Bob Burgdorfer)