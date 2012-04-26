* Hot in U.S. Southwest, frost in Midwest * Turn to dry weather in some European wheat areas * China buying talk continues to lift corn * Big exports to China lifts soybean market (Recasts, updates prices, market activity to close) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, April 26 U.S. wheat rose 1.5 percent on Thursday as temperature extremes in different parts of the country posed a threat to domestic wheat output, while in Europe, a turn to warm and dry weather in some wheat areas exacerbated concerns about crop damage. Wheat prices got another boost when the International Grains Council cut its forecast for 2012/13 global wheat output by 5 million tonnes to 676 million tonnes. Also, net U.S. export sales of wheat last week at 744,100 tonnes were above analysts' estimates, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) weekly export sales report. Spot corn leaped more than 2 percent on talk that China had purchased more corn from the United States while new-crop December turned down on bull-spreading. Traders bought old-crop months amid tight stocks and sold the new-crop contracts on outlooks for a big jump in corn stocks next year. The popular July/December corn spread / widened 15 cents per bushel to 74-1/2 cents, premium July compared with 59-1/2 cents, premium July the previous day. Soybeans eased in early dealings on profit-taking but snapped back to near 4-year highs on big export sales of U.S. soybeans to China and waning crop prospects in South America, the world's largest exporter of soy. CBOT wheat for May delivery was up 9-1/2 cents per bushel at $6.26, May corn was up 13 at $6.24 and May soybeans were up 7-3/4 at $14.81-1/4. Traders and analysts mentioned weather concerns following a spike in temperatures in the U.S. Southwest hard red winter region at mid-week and a forecast for frost this weekend in the eastern Midwest soft red winter wheat region. Hot weather in the southwest Plains with temperatures up to 100 to 110 F in West Texas on Wednesday threatened the heading wheat crop, according to Commodity Weather Group. (CWG) "That kind of a temperature spike certainly bears watching. Short-term I don't see it doing much because they've had good rains but if it continues for an extended time there could be a problem," said Shawn McCambridge, analyst for Jefferies Bache. While the U.S. Southwest sweltered, a cold snap posed a threat to wheat and corn crops in the northern and eastern U.S. Midwest crop region. CWG said frost was expected overnight Thursday around the Great Lakes and even colder temperatures were expected overnight Saturday posing a low-to-moderate freeze threat for Michigan, Ohio and northern Indiana. CWG estimated 10 percent of the soft red winter wheat region would be threatened by the frost. Heat and drier weather also was a mounting concern in portions of Europe's wheat belt. "Dryness is likely to extend from northeast Europe into Western Russia during the next 10-days. Soil moisture shortages will first develop in eastern Ukraine and South Russia, encompassing one-third of the winter wheat belt," CWG said. SOYBEANS KEEP SHOWING BULLISH METTLE Soybeans staged another strong performance after briefly easing in early dealings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), in its weekly export sales report on Thursday, said U.S. soybean exports last week at 1.4 million tonnes were above the high end of a range of analysts' estimates for 1.3 million. China, the world's largest soy importer, bought nearly 60 percent of the weekly total. "The sales to China for old-crop are pretty big for this time of the year. It was the fourth largest weekly sale to China for the marketing year and here we are (in the marketing year) where the sales should be coming from South America and not here," said Anne Frick, oilseeds analyst for Jefferies Bache. Harsh weather in South America, the world's largest soy exporter, trimmed crop production shifting contra-seasonal business to the United States. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday pegged Argentina's soybean production at 43.0 million tonnes below their previous outlook for 44.0 million. There are some forecasts for output to fall even lower than the Exchange's estimate. Prices at 2:10 p.m. CDT (1910 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 624.00 13.00 2.1% -3.5% CBOT soy 1481.25 7.75 0.5% 23.6% CBOT meal 419.60 5.70 1.4% 35.6% CBOT soyoil 55.37 -0.28 -0.5% 6.3% CBOT wheat 626.00 9.50 1.5% -4.1% CBOT rice 1542.00 -32.50 -2.1% 5.6% EU wheat 211.00 -1.50 -0.7% 4.2% US crude 104.55 0.43 0.4% 5.8% Dow Jones 13,208 118 0.9% 8.1% Gold 1656.16 12.18 0.7% 5.9% Euro/dollar 1.3235 0.0015 0.1% 2.2% Dollar Index 78.9400 -0.0740 -0.1% -1.5% Baltic Freight 1148 11 1.0% -33.9% (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by David Gregorio)