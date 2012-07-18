* Corn, wheat turn higher after early weakness * Little relief seen in weather forecasts * Importers face painful wheat bills * Crop ratings expected to fall further (Updates with grains turning higher, Vilsack comments) By K.T. Arasu CHICAGO, July 18 U.S. corn turned higher, after early losses, to extend its biggest rally since 2008, climbing more than 1 percent to add to a 50-percent summer rally triggered by the worst drought in 56 years that continues to shrink the crop. Soybeans also moved higher, with the spot August contract leading the charge, as cash prices strengthened due to tight supplies. Futures at the Chicago Board of Trade are up nearly 30 percent from summer lows, with the benchmark November holding near its contract high of $16.04-1/2 per bushel. Weather updates showed more hot, dry weather in the U.S. Midwest where the drought is centered, with the light rain forecast for the region's west and southwest unlikely to provide much relief for crops. Soymeal futures hit an all-time high of $509.60 per ton as feed supplies in the United States continued to erode with the shrinking corn crop. Supplies of the alternative feed distillers dried grain have also tumbled with the slowing of ethanol production on the back of high corn prices. "The soymeal basis has gone up $7 (per ton) in a week," said grains analyst Charlie Sernatinger at ABN Amro in Chicago. "And the shorts are getting squeezed out of the August (contract)," he added. Chicago Board of Trade wheat erased its losses and headed higher in tandem with corn and soybeans. It also was supported by drought in parts of Kazakhstan and Russia and by rain delays to the harvest in France. The Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday ethanol production fell 2.3 percent last week to the lowest level since the government began tracking that data in June 2010. Jeffries Back oilseed analyst Anne Frick said she had lowered her estimate for 2011/12 (Sept/Aug) U.S. soybean carryout to 146 million bushels, below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's current estimate of 170 million bushels. "It (soybeans) reflects the fact usage is too strong relative to the supply. Anytime you have a weather market like this it also makes the old-crop stocks more valuable," said Frick. Chicago Board of Trade spot September corn rose 1.7 percent to $7.92-1/2 a bushel, having touched a 13-month high of 7.96-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday, close to the record high of $7.99-3/4 set last summer. New-crop December was up 1.4 percent at $7.82-1/4 a bushel. Chicago November soybeans were up 1.0 percent at $16.05-3/4 a bushel. Chicago September wheat rose 1.0 percent to $8.93-1/2 a bushel. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said while the drought will result in sharply higher crop prices, there was no need yet to see a reduction in the production of corn-based ethanol. The drought has devastated crops at a time when a bumper corn harvest was needed to bolster three years of razor-thin stocks in the United States, which are eating into profit margins of meat companies and ethanol producers. U.S. ranchers unable to meet soaring feed costs and whose pastures have withered by drought have begun reducing herds, which could translate into higher prices for meat next year. The surge in wheat prices was taking a toll on end-users. "The dramatic rise in grain prices in the past few weeks is shaping up to be a serious financial blow for wheat importing countries," a German trader said. "African and Middle Eastern countries are now facing painful rises in import bills." The latest example was Jordan, which canceled an international purchase tender for 100,000 tonnes of wheat on Tuesday because of high prices but issued a new tender on Wednesday. Updated weather forecasts gave little hope for a quick end to the U.S. drought, now the worst since 1956, and analysts expect the corn yield to continue to dwindle in the absence of meaningful rain. A Reuters poll of 13 analysts suggested the drought was shrinking the U.S. corn crop, with yields likely to fall 7 percent from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's estimate a week ago to 137.2 bushels per acre. Global wheat production may also suffer amid drought conditions across eastern Europe and parts of central Asia. Kazakhstan said it expects a below-average crop this year due to drought in its northern grain belt. The country said hot and dry weather would cut its grain crop to 14 million tonnes this year, a decline of 48 percent on last year's post-Soviet record and undershooting the average of 17 million tonnes over the last nine years. Russia may export just 10 million tonnes of wheat this year as grain exports fall by half from last year's record 28 million tonnes due to low stocks and a drought in the southern breadbasket regions, analyst SovEcon said on Tuesday. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Colin Packham in Sydney and Sam Nelson in Chicago; Editing by Veronica Brown, Sofina Mirza-Reid and Bob Burgdorfer)