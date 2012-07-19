* Soybean prices pare gains after setting record high

* Corn retreats after front-month hits record top

* Wheat nears 4-year high (Adds NOAA weather report, drought details, analyst quotes)

By K.T. Arasu

CHICAGO, July 19 Corn and soybeans soared to record highs on Thursday, as the worsening drought in the U.S. farm belt stirred fears of a food crisis, but prices came off their peaks at the start of Chicago trading after rain fell in parts of the Midwest.

Chicago wheat futures also pared gains, but prices remained near their highest in four years, up more than 50 percent in a month. Wheat has gotten a boost from corn and soybean futures, along with crop troubles in Europe, particularly Russia.

Updated U.S. weather forecasts called for light rains in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio on Thursday. Still, large swaths of the Midwest, which accounts for three-quarters of the corn and soybeans produced in the United States, will remain dry.

There were rains overnight and on Thursday morning in part of Illinois, a top corn and soybean growing state, and in Chicago, home to the global citadel of grains trading --- the Chicago Board of Trade.

"There is some of that mentality," said grains analyst Dan Basse, president of AgResource Co in Chicago, alluding to the adage that grain traders sell when it rains on La Salle street, the city's financial district.

Corn prices began to retreat when pit trading at the CBOT began at 9.30 am Central (1430 GMT).

A weather report from the Drought Monitor on Thursday showed that the worst drought in 56 years was expanding. Half of the Midwest was in severe to exceptional drought, up from about a third of the region a week earlier.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said on above-average temperatures were expected over the vast majority of the contiguous 48 U.S. states in August, with below-average precipitation for the Midwest.

The high prices for corn and soybeans in the world's largest grain exporting nation was beginning to dent sales.

U.S. government data on Thursday showed that sales of soybeans to buyers overseas fell to the lowest level in six months last week. For corn, the weekly sales were one-fifth of a year ago, with Taiwan choosing to cancel a large purchase.

"I hesitate to use those words (food crisis) but the circumstances are more severe now than they were in 2008," said Dennis Gartman, a commodity trader and editor/publisher of The Gartman Letter.

Key ingredients in the food crisis of 2008, which combined with other political factors to topple the government in Tunisia, were crude oil prices rallying to a record high above $147 per barrel and prices for rice surging in Asia -- two elements that are missing this time around.

Asia has an abundant supply of the rice staple this year, while U.S. crude oil is well below $100 per barrel.

Chicago Board of Trade spot September corn rose 0.5 percent to $7.98-3/4 per bushel after hitting a record high $8.12, surpassing the peak of $7.99-3/4 set last July. New-crop December was down 0.2 percent at $7.83, after hitting a contract high of $7.99.

August soybeans rose 2 percent to $17.19, after posting a record high $17.46-1/2. New-crop November rose 1.6 percent to $16.45, hitting a contract high of $16.73-3/4.

Chicago September wheat rose 1 percent to $9.17-3/4, peaking at a session high $9.37-1/2, the highest in nearly 4 years. Wheat futures continue to remain in the shadow of the all-time high set in 2008 at above $13 per bushel.

The corn and soybean crops remained in the grip of the drought, with traders now turning their focus on soybeans, which typically sets yields in August but the crop was planted at least two weeks earlier due to a mild winter.

About 80 percent of the corn crop is pollinating, the crucial stage when yields are set.

"There is not a favorable weather forecast out there and now NOAA came out with the extended forecast that showed no relief for the next 30 to 60 days," said Shawn McCambridge, an analyst for Jefferies Bache.

"Corn is now pollinating in the north and that's where the drought is spreading so we're looking at more production losses," he said. (Additional reporting by Sam Nelson and Karl Plume in Chicago, Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Keiron Henderson, Maureen Bavdek and David Gregorio)