* Corn, soybeans headed for big monthly gains
* Hot, dry weather outlook next week rallies soybeans
* Marginal declines in corn, soy ratings
* Livestock groups seek ethanol mandate waiver
(Adds USDA crop ratings)
By K.T. Arasu
CHICAGO, July 30 U.S. soybeans rallied nearly 3
percent on Monday on fears that the crippling U.S. drought would
further shrink the crop in the world's top grains exporter.
The rally pushed prices toward their biggest monthly gain in
more than four years.
Corn futures at the Chicago Board of Trade rose more than 2
percent, with some analysts saying that the worst drought in 56
years has destroyed large swaths of the crop. Prices were
heading for their biggest monthly gain in more than five years.
After the market closed, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's weekly crop progress report showed that the
condition of the corn and soybeans each fell by 2 percentage
points last week. Ten analysts polled by Reuters had expected
corn ratings to fall 3 points and soybeans 2 points.
USDA said 24 percent of the corn crop was in
good-to-excellent condition as of Sunday, down from 26 percent
the previous week, while 29 percent of the soybean crop was in
that category, down from 31 percent the previous week. Those
ratings are the worst condition for those crops since the last
major drought in 1988.
The analysts polled by Reuters were expecting 23 percent of
the corn crop to be in good-to-excellent condition and 29
percent of the soybeans in the same category.
The soybean crops in the top two grain states, Iowa and
Illinois, fell 2 and 4 percentage points, respectively. But
rains last week in the northern and eastern reaches of the
Midwest improved ratings in Michigan and Kentucky.
Temperatures this week were forecast in the mid-90s to low
100s degrees Fahrenheit over one-third of the southwestern
Midwest, which would include Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas
and Nebraska. Next week, temperatures of 95 to 105 degrees F
were forecast for over half of the southwest Midwest.
'ADDITIONAL SOYBEAN LOSSES'
"This will contribute to additional soybean losses,"
Commodity Weather Group said on Monday morning.
Soybean futures at the Chicago Board of Trade, which slipped
marginally last week on profit-taking after hitting a record
high $17.77-3/4 per bushel on July 20, rose sharply on Monday
and were tracking their biggest monthly gain in percentage terms
since October 2006.
"Soybeans are shrinking before our eyes," said grains
analyst Rich Feltes of RJ O'Brien in Chicago. "Rains over the
weekend were less than expected and there are forecasts for dry
weather during the three most critical weeks for soybeans."
The drought has fired up grains markets over the past six
weeks, lifting corn and soybean prices to record highs. Wheat
has rallied to the highest level in four years, aided by
concerns over dry weather in southern Europe.
New-crop December corn futures have rallied 49 percent
over the past six weeks, while November soybeans have
gained 20 percent. Benchmark September wheat has surged 40
percent but remain under the 2008 high above $13 per bushel.
Livestock and poultry producers, hit hard by the surge,
petitioned the federal Environmental Protection Agency on Monday
to waive a 2007 mandate that essentially requires more than a
third of the U.S. corn crop be converted into
ethanol.
On Monday, Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn
rose 2.6 percent to end at $8.14 a bushel after touching a
contract high of $8.17-1/4. November soybeans rose 2.6
percent to $16.43-1/2 a bushel.
September wheat gained 1.8 percent to $9.14-1/2 a
bushel.
World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim said in a statement
on Monday the bank was ready to help governments deal with the
surge in grain prices, adding that "we cannot allow short-term
food-price spikes to have damaging long-term consequences for
the world's most poor and vulnerable."
BLACK SEA CONCERNS
While the wheat market has been largely driven by the grains
rally, there has also been support from growing concerns over
supplies from the Black Sea region and South America.
There has been persistent talk of Russia curbing exports due
to poor yields despite government denials. Russia's wheat
exports in July were lagging the year-ago pace at 975,000 tonnes
compared with 1.30 million.
The concerns are based on precedence, with Russia banning
grain exports in 2010 after a severe drought devastated crops
and rallied U.S. wheat prices to an all-time high above $13 a
bushel.
Barclays Bank said it was expecting the USDA to reduce its
wheat crop estimates for Black Sea exporters Russia, Kazakhstan
and Ukraine due to weather damage in their crops.
(Additional reporting by Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, Naveen
Thukral in Singapore, Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris
and Veronica Brown in London; editing by David Gregorio, Alden
Bentley, Jim Marshall, and Bob Burgdorfer)