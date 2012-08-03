* Outside markets lift grain futures after 3-day slide
* U.S. jobs data increases appetite for risk
* Poor weather hurting Russian wheat crop-traders
(Recasts, adds closing prices)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Aug 3 An upbeat U.S. jobs report
coupled with private forecasts that the drought has hurt U.S.
crops more than government surveys indicate fueled strong grains
in Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybean futures on Friday.
U.S. employers hired the most workers in five months in
July, the Labor Department said on Friday, news that lifted
commodity and equity markets.
In addition, private crop forecasters Informa Economics,
Doane Advisory Services and Farm Futures magazine each warned on
Friday that the historic drought will leave U.S. corn and soy
production well below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
latest estimates.
Those crop projections came a week before USDA is expected
to reduce its outlook for the crops in a monthly report. The
projections gave the markets "renewed vigor" after retreating
from record highs reached last month.
Farmers throughout the Midwest continue to assess the severe
damage inflicted on their fields by weeks of sizzling
temperatures and little rain, which dashed early hopes for a
bumper crop.
"We're groping around trying to figure out what the real
yield is," said Alan Brugler, president of Brugler Marketing &
Management.
Spillover support from strong gains in crude oil and
equities supported Friday's futures rally, with a weak dollar
helping feed the bull market sentiment.
The dollar fell to a one-month low against the euro, making
dollar-denominated commodities cheaper for foreign buyers, after
the release of better-than-expected U.S. employment data for
July.
Chicago Board of Trade new-crop December corn rose
14-3/4 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $8.10-1/2 per bushel, while
actively traded November soy gained 11-1/2 cents, or 0.7
percent, to $16.28.
FALLING FORECASTS
Analytics firm Informa Economics on Friday predicted USDA's
Aug. 10 crop report will estimate the U.S. corn crop at 10.338
billion bushels, according to traders. That was down 10 percent
from Informa's previous forecast and 20 percent below the USDA's
latest estimate of 12.97 billion bushels.
Informa projected final U.S. 2012 corn production at 11.224
billion bushels, traders said. Informa does not
publicly release its estimates.
Doane Advisory Services forecast corn production at 10.792
billion bushels following an annual crop tour, while a Farm
Futures Magazine survey put the corn crop even lower at 9.57
billion bushels.
The markets were "showing some renewed vigor on supportive
private-sector forecasts," said Rich Feltes, senior vice
president of research for R.J. O'Brien.
The USDA said last week that U.S. food prices could rise as
much as 3.5 percent this year and up to 4 percent in 2013 due to
the drought, as soaring corn and soybean prices drive up meat,
dairy and poultry prices.
On Monday, U.S. livestock groups appealed to the
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to curb or suspend a
mandate to use corn to make ethanol, warning against the ruinous
impact of soaring feed costs. Corn and soybean meal make up
basic animal feedstuffs, and about a third of the corn crop is
used to make ethanol.
The drought-hit U.S. Midwest has received some rain, but for
the corn weather forecasts are becoming less important because
it is too late for showers to help the crop.
Instead, traders are watching carefully to see how much
buyers curb purchases of farm products because of high prices.
"That's the big issue: whether we're going to see demand
shrink or not," said Dax Wedemeyer, broker for U.S. Commodities.
RUSSIAN DROUGHT WORRIES WHEAT
Concerns about poor whether are global, as wheat price
received an additional boost on Friday on speculation that dry
weather in Russia could lead to export restrictions by the Black
Sea producer.
Russia, a major wheat exporter, shocked traders in 2010 by
banning grain exports due to a severe drought.
Russian grain exports are off to a fast start in the new
agricultural year even though Russia's exportable surplus has
shrunk drastically in the drought, surprising analysts and
raising questions about how long Russia can sustain the
pace.
Investment bank Goldman Sachs said it saw growing upside
risks to wheat prices in the coming months due to continued dry
weather in countries such as Argentina, India, Australia and the
former Soviet Union.
At the CBOT, September wheat climbed 23 cents, or 2.7
percent, to $8.88 per bushel.
Prices at 3:17 p.m. CDT (2017 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 811.00 17.00 2.1% 25.4%
CBOT soy 1658.00 3.25 0.2% 38.3%
CBOT meal 532.80 7.80 1.5% 72.2%
CBOT soyoil 52.15 0.50 1.0% 0.1%
CBOT wheat 888.00 23.00 2.7% 36.0%
CBOT rice 1598.00 10.00 0.6% 9.4%
EU wheat 261.25 4.75 1.9% 29.0%
US crude 91.23 4.1 4.7% -7.7%
Dow Jones 13,096 217 1.7% 7.2%
Gold 1602.89 13.15 0.8% 2.5%
Euro/dollar 1.2380 0.0200 1.6% -4.4%
Dollar Index 82.3730 -0.9880 -1.2% 2.7%
Baltic Freight 852 -9 -1.1% -51.0%
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus
Trompiz in Paris; editing by Dale Hudson, Jim Marshall and Bob
Burgdorfer)