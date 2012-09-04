* Drought-reduced US crop, big demand shrinking soy stocks * China keeps buying soybeans despite higher prices * Early month commodity fund buying surfaces (Updates prices, fresh quotes) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, Sept 4 Soybean prices notched a new record high of nearly $18 per bushel on Tuesday as money managers jumped into the market at the start of the month on tight supplies after the worst U.S. drought in 56 years devastated the crop. "We have new money coming in at the beginning of the month, rumours of China buying and low yield reports...there's bullish news everyday," said Jason Roose a co-owner of U.S. Commodities, Des Moines, Iowa. Spot soybeans hit an all-time high of $17.94-3/4 per bushel, above the previous high of $17.80-3/4 hit just last week. The market was also supported by continued strong demand from China, the world's top buyer of soybeans and signs of depleting supplies in Brazil, the world's second largest exporter of the oilseed after the United States. "We're stuck with tight stocks and voracious Chinese demand and we're seeing some technical buying," said Sterling Smith, market specialist for Citigroup. Wheat also gained on early month commodity fund buying and corn rose one percent on persistent reports of very low yields in the drought-stricken early harvest of the U.S. Midwest crop. Spot soybeans have jumped 33 percent in just two months and spot corn is up nearly 50 percent since early June. Corn prices hit a record in late August of nearly $8.50 per bushel. Soybean ending stocks are forecast by the U.S. government to fall next summer to the lowest in almost a decade. "We've seen some demand rationing for corn but not for soybeans," Roose said. Some analysts are expecting soybean stocks to fall to a 32 year low in data to be released next week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its September supply/demand report. "The ongoing story of Brazil's supplies being depleted are supportive to soybean prices too," Smith said. Brazil, Argentina and the United States account for nearly all of the world's soybean exports. "We are still pricing in tight soybean supplies going forward," said Victor Thianpiriya, agricultural commodity strategist at ANZ in Singapore. "Exports from Brazil have dropped sharply which goes to show that they are running out of beans and it means a lot more demand for U.S. beans." Brazilian exports of soy tumbled in August after surging the previous month, data from the trade ministry showed on Monday. At 10:04 a.m. CDT (1504 GMT) Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) September soybeans were up 19 cents at $17.83-1/2, new-crop November was up 21-3/4 at $17.78-1/4, December corn was up 14-3/4 at $8.14-1/2 and December wheat was up 12-1/2 cents per bushel at $9.02. The wheat market was supported by strong global demand with Egypt, the world's biggest importer, buying 355,000 tonnes of Russian, Ukrainian and Romanian over the weekend. Black Sea wheat has been sought after over the past few weeks, boosting expectations that Russia will curb exports amid dwindling domestic supplies, although the government denied on Friday it was planning to limit sales. Prices at 10:07 a.m. CDT (1507 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 817.75 15.00 1.9% 26.5% CBOT soy 1783.75 19.25 1.1% 48.8% CBOT meal 550.70 3.60 0.7% 78.0% CBOT soyoil 57.30 0.88 1.6% 10.0% CBOT wheat 879.00 9.00 1.0% 34.7% CBOT rice 1498.00 -3.00 -0.2% 2.6% EU wheat 265.00 0.50 0.2% 30.9% US crude 95.51 -0.95 -1.0% -3.4% Dow Jones 12,991 -100 -0.8% 6.3% Gold 1693.50 1.71 0.1% 8.3% Euro/dollar 1.2565 -0.0028 -0.2% -2.9% Dollar Index 81.3280 0.1200 0.2% 1.4% Baltic Freight 693 -5 -0.7% -60.1% (Additional reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore)