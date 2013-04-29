* U.S. farmers face small planting window before more rain
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, April 29 U.S. corn futures surged 6
percent on Monday in the biggest one-day gain since last year's
drought, as traders feared that one of the slowest starts to
spring planting on record would curtail the crop.
The abrupt spike in prices, which have been languishing
near their lowest levels since last June, lifted wheat and
soybean prices around 3 percent as well. A drop in the U.S.
dollar also aided gains, with traders banking on the Federal
Reserve and the European central bank to continue efforts to
stimulate growth.
After the close of trade, U.S. government data confirmed
traders' worse fears about the pace of spring planting: only 5
percent of the crop was in the ground as on Sunday, matching
1984's record for lowest percentage planted for this time of
year. Plantings last year were 53 percent done.
Many investors were betting on a return to beneficial
growing conditions after the worst drought since 1934 reduced
yields at harvest and pushed corn futures to a record last
August.
"Sentiment has shifted from drought relief to the
possibility of a major problem," said Ken Smithmier, analyst at
the Hightower Report in Chicago.
The gains were likely amplified by speculative traders
racing to cover bearish short positions, which last week reached
their largest in three years. Traders estimated that investment
funds bought 26,000 corn contracts during the session, the most
this year.
Chicago Board of Trade corn futures for July delivery
rose by their 40-cent daily limit to close at $6.59-3/4 per
bushel, the highest level since March 28. December corn,
which reflects the harvest of a new U.S. crop, ended up 35-1/2
cents at $5.59-1/2, a gain of 6.8 percent.
Corn futures sank to a 10-month low earlier this month after
the U.S. Agriculture Department said farmers would plant the
largest corn area since 1933.
But one of the coldest, wettest springs in recent years is
raising the risk that corn will not be planted by the optimal
date of May 15. Farmers have already been hesitant about selling
any of their crops left over from last year and this season's
spring planting delays kept them edgy.
"There's not going to be selling until they get some crop in
the ground. That's why the front end is leading," said Rich
Feltes, vice president of commodity research with RJ O'Brien, a
major agricultural futures brokerage.
Drier and warmer weather early this week will allow U.S.
farmers to plant corn, but another round of showers is expected
beginning near midweek, said John Dee, agriculture meteorologist
for Global Weather Monitoring.
"We'll start out in OK shape, then late Tuesday into
Wednesday rains begin in the west and spread to the east by
Thursday and Friday," Dee said.
CBOT July wheat futures finished 24 cents, or 3.5
percent, higher at $7.16-1/2 per bushel. CBOT July soybeans
ended 27-3/4 cents, or 2 percent, higher at $14.08-3/4.
Wheat was underpinned by concerns that crop scouts on a tour
this week will find freeze-damaged wheat fields in the top
growing state of Kansas.
Crop scouts - agronomists, wheat buyers, millers and bakers
- will survey wheat fields in Kansas in the annual Wheat Quality
Council tour beginning on Tuesday.
The scouts are expected to find fields damaged by the
one-two punch of drought and April frosts.
