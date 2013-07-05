* Tight stocks boost old-crop corn and soybeans * New-crop corn and soybeans down on good weather * Wheat eases after China buying lends support (Updates prices to include close of U.S. trading session; adds details and background on new-crop corn and soybeans, fresh analyst quotes, details on macro market influence) By Sam Nelson CHICAGO, July 5 U.S. old-crop corn and soybean futures rose on Friday due to tight stocks, but new-crop futures contracts eased on nearly ideal U.S. crop weather that could lead to bumper production. December corn dropped to a 2-1/2 year low and November soybeans fell to a six-week low. "There are still tight supplies of old-crop and tight farmer selling. It's old-crop versus new-crop and is just confirming what the government told us last month," said Jason Roose, an analyst for U.S. Commodities Of Des Moines, Iowa. The U.S. Agriculture Department in its June supply/demand and quarterly stocks reports confirmed that the U.S. supply of corn was at its lowest level in 16 years and the soybean supply was at a nine-year low. USDA will release updated supply and demand data in its July report, due on Thursday, July 11. U.S. wheat closed lower after rising early in the day for the third straight trading session on reports that China was buying wheat on the world market, including purchases from the United States. Wheat was also lifted by bargain buying after falling to a one-year low early in the week. USDA confirmed trade talk that China had bought 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat, and traders said there were rumors that China had purchased even more. Volatility in the macro economic markets - with gold plunging and crude oil, equities and the dollar soaring - may have limited buying enthusiasm in wheat, corn and soybean futures, traders said. The dollar gained broadly, hitting five-week highs against the yen and a six-week peak versus the euro as better-than-expected U.S. June jobs data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve will start scaling back its asset purchases as early as September. "I would take everything with a grain of salt today. The volume is extremely light. Bull-spreads are working in all markets, which is supportive," said Ken Smithmier, an analyst for the Hightower Report. "But you've got the macros working against us, people wanting to get out of commodities or short commodities, especially with the non-farm payrolls print today." Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) July wheat was down 1-3/4 cents at $6.56 per bushel. CBOT old-crop July corn was up 6-1/2 cents at $6.84-3/4, and new-crop December was down 11-1/2 cents at $4.91-1/4. Old-crop July soybeans were up 4-1/2 cents at $15.88, and new-crop November was down 22-1/2 cents at $12.28-1/4. "It's weather-based technical selling, but it's an impressive trade for the day before a weekend, both in corn and beans," Smithmier said, referring to the slide in new-crop corn and soybean futures contracts. Traders and analysts said U.S. Midwest weather patterns were leading to volatile trading in corn and soybeans. "There is no threat from weather in sight; it's just the opposite of a year ago. We came in after July 4 a year ago and it was hot and dry, but it's just the opposite this year," Roose said. Last year the worst drought since the 1930s slashed U.S. corn and soybean production, but crop weather this season indicates potential record large output, even though the crops were seeded later than normal. Nearly ideal crop weather is expected to continue in the U.S. Midwest corn and soybean growing region into at least mid-July, boosting prospects for bumper production, an agricultural meteorologist said on Friday. "The bottom line is, there is no severe heat and no big areas of the Midwest will go without rain for the next week to 10 days," said John Dee, meteorologist for Global Weather Monitoring. Prices at 1:41 p.m. CDT (1841 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 684.75 5.75 0.9% -1.9% CBOT soy 1588.00 4.50 0.3% 11.9% CBOT meal 489.10 -1.50 -0.3% 16.3% CBOT soyoil 47.23 0.01 0.0% -3.9% EU wheat 195.00 -1.75 -0.9% -22.1% US crude 103.07 1.83 1.8% 12.3% Dow Jones 15,119 130 0.9% 15.4% Euro/dollar 1.2829 -0.0085 -0.7% -2.8% Dollar Index 84.4260 1.1950 1.4% 5.8% (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by John Wallace)