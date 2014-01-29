(Updates with closing prices, analyst comment, U.S. export
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, Jan 29 U.S. soybean futures tumbled on
Wednesday under pressure from expectations that a bumper South
American crop will raise global inventories, while large
supplies pushed wheat futures to a 3-1/2 year low.
Corn futures also declined.
Rains in hot, dry areas of Argentina improved the outlook
for soybean production by "confining and shrinking the risk area
to a smaller and smaller region," said Jim Gerlach, president of
A/C Trading. Argentina is the world's third largest soybean
exporter, after Brazil and the United States.
"This rain in Argentina was a million-dollar rain," Gerlach
said.
March soybeans ended down 16-1/4 cents to $12.69-1/4 a
bushel at the Chicago Board of Trade.
Traders are watching weather conditions closely amid strong
demand for soybeans from China, the world's top importer of the
oilseed. Global buyers are expected to shift their purchases to
South America from the United States as the harvest approaches
in Argentina and Brazil.
Argentina will jump-start soy exports over the weeks ahead
as farmers, who have hoarded beans to protect themselves from
the weakening peso and galloping inflation, are forced to sell
by the time harvesting starts in March.
In Brazil, strong yields in the country's top soy growing
state Mato Grosso should guarantee a record harvest for the
country in the 2013/14 crop year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) attache in Brazil
on Tuesday estimated Brazil's 2013/14 soybean crop at 89.5
million tonnes, above the USDA's official forecast of 89 million
tonnes and sharply up from 81.6 million tonnes last year.
A crop of 90 million tonnes would put Brazil ahead of the
United States as the world's top soy producer for the first
time.
"New sales of beans to China are nearly all going to South
America," said Tomm Pfitzenmaier, analyst for Summit Commodity
Brokerage.
Data due out from the USDA are expected to show U.S. soybean
export sales last week were 750,000 to 1.05 million tonnes,
analyst said. Export sales are projected to be 550,000 to
750,000 tonnes for corn and 300,000 to 500,000 tonnes for wheat.
WHEAT WILTS
CBOT March wheat slid 14-1/2 cents to $5.51-1/2 a bushel and
set a contract low of $5.50, after rising in the previous
session when U.S. wheat won business in a purchase tender from
Egypt.
Selling accelerated as technical sell-stops were triggered
when the contract fell below $5.60 a bushel, traders said.
A warm-up in U.S. temperatures helped pressure prices by
easing concerns about potential damage to the wheat crop from
bitterly cold weather, Gerlach said.
Temperatures in the southern Midwest winter wheat belt are
forecast to run a few degrees below average, with lows in the
teens and 20s Fahrenheit (minus 12 to minus 4 degrees Celsius).
"The cold weather's over... now what?" Gerlach said. "We're
back to trading a plentiful global situation."
March corn fell 4-1/2 cents to $4.27-1/2 a bushel
amid profit-taking, traders said.
Commodity funds sold a net 8,000 CBOT wheat contracts, 7,000
soybean contracts and 6,000 corn contracts, traders said.
Prices at 3:37 p.m. CST (2137 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 427.50 -4.50 -1.0% 1.3%
CBOT soy 1269.25 -16.25 -1.3% -3.3%
CBOT meal 423.30 -5.30 -1.2% -3.3%
CBOT soyoil 37.10 -0.30 -0.8% -4.4%
CBOT wheat 551.50 -14.50 -2.6% -8.9%
CBOT rice 1545.00 -7.00 -0.5% -0.4%
EU wheat 190.25 -2.50 -1.3% -9.0%
US crude 97.42 0.01 0.0% -1.0%
Dow Jones 15,739 -190 -1.2% -5.1%
Gold 1269.16 12.95 1.0% 5.3%
Euro/dollar 1.3657 -0.001 -0.1% 0.0%
Dollar Index 80.5530 -0.0150 0.0% 0.6%
Baltic Freight 1148 -29 -2.5% -49.6%
