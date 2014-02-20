* USDA soy plantings outlook falls below expectations
* Acreage forecast also supportive to corn
* Wheat setback on profit-taking
(Updates with closing U.S. prices, analyst comment)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Feb 20 U.S. soybean futures firmed on
Thursday, erasing losses made in the overnight trading session,
on support from a government forecast for acreage expansion that
came in below market expectations, traders said.
Gains in the new-crop contracts outstripped old-crop
offerings due to the plantings outlook.
"While increased acres will have near-term bearish effect,
they were below expectations, and the market may be able to
shrug off bearishness readily, particularly on the front end,"
Sterling Smith, futures specialist at Citigroup, said in a note
to clients.
Corn prices also generated strength from the acreage view,
while wheat prices fell on profit taking following a four-day
rally that pushed prices to their highest in two months.
The U.S. Agriculture Department pegged 2014/15 U.S. soybean
acreage at a record 79.5 million, 3 million acres above 2013 but
below market forecasts.
Partially offsetting the effect of the USDA acreage estimate
was its lower price projection, dropping from about $12.70 per
bushel to $9.65, said Anne Frick, oilseeds analyst at Jefferies
Bache.
"That's a pretty big decline," she said.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for March delivery
gained 4 cents to $13.58-1/4 a bushel. New-crop November
soybeans climbed 8-1/4 cents to $11.45-1/4 a bushel.
Concerns about weather in Brazil, where dry conditions were
limiting crop production in northeastern states while rainy
weather in other areas were slowing harvest, added further
support to soybeans.
"The unfavorable weather in western Brazil ... is delaying
both harvesting and actual shipments of beans to the ports,"
Futures International analyst Terry Reilly said.
CBOT March corn futures finished 2 cents higher at
$4.55-3/4 a bushel. The new-crop December contract gained
1/2 cent to $4.68-3/4 a bushel.
USDA said it expected corn acreage to decline to 92.0
million acres as part of a 0.7 percent reduction in the space
U.S. farmers will devote to the eight major field crops this
year.
Short-covering also supported corn prices and helped
mitigate pressure from weakness in the wheat market.
CBOT March wheat fell 4 cents to $6.16-1/4 a bushel,
posting its first losing session since Feb. 12.
Concerns about a return to cold weather in the U.S. Midwest
next week following a warmup that melted much of the snow
protecting the crop from winterkill limited declines.
But some forecasters said temperatures will not drop far
enough to damage the crop and more snow was in the forecast for
much of the region during the next week.
Prices at 1:35 p.m. CST (1935 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 455.75 2.00 0.4% 8.0%
CBOT soy 1358.25 4.00 0.3% 3.5%
CBOT meal 450.90 -2.10 -0.5% 3.0%
CBOT soyoil 40.57 0.33 0.8% 4.5%
CBOT wheat 616.25 -4.00 -0.6% 1.8%
CBOT rice 1576.00 -3.50 -0.2% 1.6%
EU wheat 198.50 -0.50 -0.3% -5.0%
US crude 103.20 -0.39 -0.4% 4.9%
Dow Jones 16,140 100 0.6% -2.6%
Gold 1317.66 6.41 0.5% 9.3%
Euro/dollar 1.3712 -0.002 -0.1% 0.4%
Dollar Index 80.3160 0.1720 0.2% 0.4%
Baltic Freight 1164 4 0.3% -48.9%
(Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and
Christine Stebbins in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jonathan Oatis)