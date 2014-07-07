* Corn hits lowest point since 2010 on ideal crop weather
* Soybeans hit 5-month low on good weather
* Corn, soy crop conditions seen steady at multiyear highs
* Wheat sinks to 4-year low on big global supplies
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, July 7 U.S. corn futures tumbled more
than 2 percent on Monday to the lowest point in almost four
years as largely ideal crop development weather around the
Midwest reinforced expectations for a record-large harvest this
autumn.
Soybeans slid more than 1 percent to five-month lows on good
crop weather. Chicago Board of Trade wheat slumped more than 3
percent to the lowest since 2010, pressured by adequate global
supplies.
Fund long liquidations dragged all corn contracts to fresh
contract lows as trading resumed after the long U.S.
Independence Day holiday weekend.
"Corn is lower as weather conditions continue to be superb
over the vast preponderance of the growing area," said Sterling
Smith, analyst at Citigroup.
Plentiful soil moisture and warm weather throughout much of
the Midwest posed little threat to the developing corn and
soybean crops. Corn is entering its critical pollination stage
of development this month.
"We will probably be looking at weather that will be ideal
for pollination," Smith said.
Weekly crop condition ratings were expected to hold steady
with the U.S. corn crop in the best shape in 15 years and
soybeans seen at their best in 20 years, analysts said on
Monday.
CBOT July corn was down 11-1/4 cents, or 2.8 percent,
at $4.05-3/4 per bushel at 11:04 a.m. CDT (1604 GMT), the lowest
level for a spot contract since August 2010. Actively
traded December corn fell 11-1/2 cents, or 2.8 percent,
to $4.03-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT July soybeans dropped 27-1/4 cents, or 2
percent, to $13.60-1/2 a bushel, while new-crop November
futures shed 12-1/4 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $11.21-1/4 per
bushel. Both were at levels not seen since February.
Wheat prices slumped despite worries about new-crop quality
following adverse weather this spring. Global stocks are ample
and most major producing countries are currently harvesting
large crops.
Germany's DBV farmers' association estimated on Monday the
2014 winter wheat crop would reach almost 25 million tonnes,
versus 24.6 million in 2013.
September soft red winter wheat futures tumbled
19-1/4 cents, or 3.3 percent, to a contract low of $5.60-1/4 per
bushel in the steepest drop in 11 weeks.
Prices at 11:04 a.m. CDT (1603 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 397.50 -12.00 -2.9% -5.8%
CBOT soy 1270.50 -29.25 -2.3% -3.2%
CBOT meal 409.10 -8.60 -2.1% -6.5%
CBOT soyoil 38.21 -0.46 -1.2% -1.6%
CBOT wheat 560.50 -19.00 -3.3% -7.4%
CBOT rice 1360.00 2.00 0.2% -12.3%
EU wheat 182.25 -2.25 -1.2% -12.8%
US crude 103.30 -0.76 -0.7% 5.0%
Dow Jones 17,020 -48 -0.3% 2.7%
Gold 1315.68 -4.37 -0.3% 9.2%
Euro/dollar 1.3605 0.0012 0.1% -0.3%
Dollar Index 80.2210 0.0090 0.0% 0.2%
Baltic Freight 888 -5 -0.6% -61.0%
(Editing by Peter Galloway)