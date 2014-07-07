* Corn hits lowest point since 2010 on ideal crop weather
* Soybeans hit 5-month low on good weather
* Corn, soy crop condition ratings steady at multiyear highs
* Wheat sinks to 4-year low on big global supplies
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, July 7 U.S. corn futures tumbled more
than 2 percent on Monday to the lowest point in almost four
years as largely ideal crop development weather around the
Midwest reinforced expectations for a record-large harvest this
autumn.
Soybeans slid to five-month lows on good crop weather, with
losses in old-crop contracts outpacing those in new-crop months
as traders unwound bull spreads.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat slumped more than 3 percent to
the lowest since 2010, pressured by adequate global supplies and
an accelerating harvest.
Fund long liquidations dragged all corn contracts to fresh
contract lows as trading resumed after the long U.S.
Independence Day holiday weekend.
"Corn is lower as weather conditions continue to be superb
over the vast preponderance of the growing area," said Sterling
Smith, analyst at Citigroup.
Plentiful soil moisture and warm weather throughout much of
the Midwest posed little threat to the developing corn and
soybean crops. Corn is entering its critical pollination stage
of development this month.
"We will probably be looking at weather that will be ideal
for pollination," Smith said.
Weekly crop condition ratings were expected to hold steady
with the U.S. corn crop in the best shape in 15 years and
soybeans seen at their best in 20 years, analysts said on
Monday.
CBOT July corn closed down 7-3/4 cents, or 1.9
percent, at $4.09-1/4 per bushel after earlier hitting a low of
$4.05-1/2, the lowest for a spot contract since August
2010. Actively traded December corn fell 9 cents, or 2.2
percent, to $4.06-1/4 a bushel.
CBOT July soybeans dropped 24-3/4 cents, or 1.8
percent, to $13.63 a bushel, while new-crop November
futures shed 8 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $11.25-1/2 per bushel.
News that Chinese importers bought 347,000 tonnes of U.S.
soybeans for 2014/15 marketing year delivery limited losses in
new-crop contracts.
Wheat prices slumped despite worries about new-crop quality
following adverse weather this spring. Global stocks are ample
and most major producing countries are currently harvesting
large crops.
Germany's DBV farmers' association estimated on Monday the
2014 winter wheat crop would reach almost 25 million tonnes,
versus 24.6 million in 2013.
September soft red winter wheat futures fell to a
contract low of $5.56 a bushel and closed 22-3/4 cents lower at
$5.56-3/4. The day's 3.9 percent drop was the steepest since
March 2013.
Commodity funds sold an estimated net 11,000 corn contracts,
3,000 soybean contracts and 9,000 wheat contracts trade sources
said.
RIC Name Last Pct Chg Net Chg Pvs Close
1Cc1 CORN JUL4 409.50 -1.86 -7.75 417.00
1Sc1 SOYBEANS JUL4 1363.00 -1.78 -24.75 1387.75
1SMc1 SOY MEAL JUL4 444.40 -0.74 -3.30 447.00
1BOc1 SOYBEAN OIL JUL4 38.36 -0.52 -0.20 38.56
1Wc1 WHEAT SRW JUL4 548.75 -4.05 -23.00 568.00
1RRc1 ROUGH RICE JUL4 14.64 0.45 0.07 14.55
BL2c1 M.WHEAT EUR NOV4 182.50 -1.08 -2.00 184.50
CLc1 LIGHT CRUDE AUG4 103.39 -0.64 -0.67 104.06
.DJI DJ INDU AVERAGE 17014.78 -0.31 -53.48 17068.26
XAU= GOLD 1318.20 -1.85 1320.05
.BADI BALTIC EXCH DRY 888.00 -0.56 -5.00 893.00
.DXY US DOLLAR INDEX 80.22 0.01 0.01 80.21
(Editing by Peter Galloway)