* Strong export sales, surging soymeal lift soybeans * Technical buying accelerates as soy jumps above 50-day MA * Corn, wheat follow soybeans higher (Updates with closing prices, fund buying totals) By Karl Plume CHICAGO, Oct 23 U.S. soybean futures rallied more than 3 percent to a five-week high on Thursday on robust export demand and tight cash market supplies, with late-session technical buying adding to gains. Corn futures gained nearly 2 percent and wheat climbed to a 1-1/2 month high on spillover strength from soybeans. "There's some renewed excitement in soybeans after the weekly sales report. There's also some building concern that USDA may be lowering ending stocks in next month's report, raising exports and crush," said Rich Nelson, chief strategist with consultancy Allendale Inc. Gains were kept somewhat in check by forecasts for mostly dry weather across the U.S. Midwest that will allow for a pickup in the harvest pace of both corn and soybeans and flood cash market dealers with much-needed supplies. Both corn and soybeans had drawn support earlier in the week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) confirmed that the progress of the harvest was behind previous years. Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures jumped 30-1/2 cents, or 3.2 percent, to $9.93-1/4 a bushel, its strongest gain in 2-1/2 weeks. Buying accelerated as the contract rose above its 50-day moving average of $9.79. CBOT December corn rose 6-3/4 cents, or 1.9 percent, to $3.59-3/4 a bushel. CBOT December wheat gained 4-1/2 cents, or 0.9 percent, to $5.26-3/4 a bushel after notching a 6-1/2 week peak of $5.30-3/4 earlier in the day. Commodity funds bought an estimated net 10,000 soybean contracts on the day, along with 8,000 corn contracts and 2,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. Soybeans drew additional support from sharply higher soymeal futures, which gained more than 4 percent on strong cash markets amid tight supplies in the eastern Midwest. Additional support in wheat stemmed from worries about cold weather in Russia slowing germination of the newly planted winter crop. USDA said on Thursday morning that weekly export sales of soybeans were a better-than-expected 2.167 million tonnes. Corn export sales were 1.031 million tonnes, also above market expectations. USDA also reported on Thursday morning that exporters sold 118,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to China. That followed announcements of sales of 532,000 tonnes on Wednesday, all for delivery in 2014/15. Dry conditions in South American growing regions added strength to soybean futures although updated weather models call for more favorable conditions, limiting the gains. Parts of Brazil are dry, but meteorologists said widespread rains should extend over all of the country's grain, coffee and sugar-growing areas next week. Brazil's soy planting is 10 percent complete for the 2014-15 crop, the slowest for this time of year since the 2008-09 season, consultancy AgRural said on Monday. Name Last Pct Net Pvs Change Change Close CORN DEC4 359.75 1.91 6.75 353 SOYBEANS NOV4 993.75 3.17 30.5 962.75 SOY MEAL DEC4 352.4 4.26 14.4 338 SOYBEAN OIL DEC4 32.67 1.65 0.53 32.14 WHEAT SRW DEC4 526.75 0.86 4.5 522.25 ROUGH RICE NOV4 12.365 -1.32 -0.165 12.53 M.WHEAT EUR JAN5 169.5 0.3 0.5 169 LIGHT CRUDE DEC4 82.15 2.04 1.63 80.52 DJ INDU AVERAGE 16707.98 1.5 246.66 16461.32 GOLD 1230.3 #N/A -10.25 1240.55 US DOLLAR INDEX 85.82 0.09 0.081 85.741 In U.S. cents, benchmark contracts, except EU wheat (euros) and soymeal (dollars). CBOT wheat, corn and soybeans per bushel, rice per hundredweight, soymeal per ton and soyoil per lb. (Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub in Chicago, Colin Packham in Sydney and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; editing by Richard Pullin, Chizu Nomiyama, Matthew Lewis and Lisa Shumaker)