By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, Nov 28 U.S. wheat futures climbed to
their highest in nearly five months on Friday, supported by news
that Russia, a major global wheat supplier, was tightening its
grain export rules, traders said.
Soybeans fell nearly 3 percent as soymeal declined on talk
of softening cash meal values. Corn also sagged on a day when
U.S. crude oil tumbled 10 percent after OPEC's decision a day
earlier not to cut output.
At the Chicago Board of Trade, most-active March wheat
settled up 15-3/4 cents at $5.78-1/2 per bushel in a shortened
session following the Thanksgiving holiday. The spot December
contract ended at $5.77-1/4 after reaching $5.79-1/4, the
highest spot price since June 30.
Wheat opened lower but quickly rallied on worries of a
slowdown in offerings from Russia, which the U.S. Department of
Agriculture projects as the world's No. 3 wheat exporter for
2014-15 after the EU and the United States.
Russia's Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service
(VPSS) said it was toughening rules for grain exports, a move
that the agency said could lead to a drop in exports.
A deputy agriculture minister said on Thursday there was no
need to consider any grain export regulation for now, but added
that Russia could consider imposing a floating tariff on grain
exports as a measure of last resort in 2015.
Russian grain exports have been booming, boosted by a near
record crop and a plunge in the value of the rouble currency.
The pace of sales has fueled speculation the government might
take steps to curb exports to make sure it has enough grain for
domestic use.
"Russia could be in the beginning stages of a currency
crisis because of the (fall in) crude oil," said Mike Zuzolo of
Global Commodity Analytics in Atchison, Kansas, adding, "They
have to keep wheat as a primary force in trying to limit
inflation."
But some U.S. cash traders were skeptical, noting Russia has
ample supplies following its near record harvest and is offering
the cheapest wheat in the world.
Soybeans fell as spot December soymeal dropped below
psychological support at $400 per short ton, despite the absence
of any soymeal deliveries on first notice day for the contract.
"It's my perception that (U.S. cash) meal offers are coming
down," said Tom Fritz with EFG Group in Chicago.
CBOT January soybeans ended down 31 cents at $10.16 a
bushel, and March corn finished down 2-3/4 cents at
$3.88-3/4 a bushel.
CBOT soyoil posted the largest declines by percentage,
falling nearly 4 percent on spillover weakness from crude oil,
which also pressured Malaysian palm.
