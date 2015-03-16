* K.C. hard red winter wheat posts biggest gains
* Dollar weakness lends further support
* Soybeans hit lowest since Feb. 11
(Updates with closing prices, adds new analyst comment)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, March 16 U.S. wheat futures rose for
the sixth time in seven sessions on Monday on concerns about dry
conditions in the U.S. Plains hindering growth as the winter
wheat crop emerges from dormancy.
Corn futures sagged due to pressure from lower-than-expected
U.S. export inspections data. Soybeans also dropped as traders
anticipated huge U.S. plantings of the oilseed in the coming
months.
K.C. hard red winter wheat posted the biggest gain, rallying
2.9 percent as forecasts for rain in key growing areas of the
United States forecast that showers would not do enough to
recharge soil moisture.
"This crop is in trouble now and may continue to see ratings
decline based on current weather forecast," said Brian Hoops,
president of U.S. brokerage Midwest Market Solutions. "It does
not look very good after this winter and so far this spring we
have not had ideal weather conditions."
The U.S. Agriculture Department's National Agricultural
Statistics Service will release reports on the condition of
winter wheat in some of the biggest production states on Monday
afternoon.
"Weather forecasters are looking for a rainfall event this
week, but the amount of rainfall may be well short of
alleviating the issue," said Tobin Gorey, director, agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
CBOT May wheat futures gained 12 cents to close at
$5.14 a bushel. K.C. May hard red winter wheat was 15-3/4
cents higher at $5.55 a bushel.
Weakness in the U.S. dollar, which makes U.S. exports
relatively cheaper to overseas buyers, also boosted wheat and
provided cover for investment funds looking to get out of short
positions.
"To see a spike higher is not that surprising," said Karl
Setzer, market analyst at MaxYield Cooperative. "We are seeing
some buying interest in there."
CBOT May corn ended down 1-1/2 cents to $3.79 a bushel
and CBOT May soybeans fell 4-3/4 cents to $9.69-1/4 a
bushel.
The USDA said on Monday morning that weekly export
inspections of corn were 735,311 tonnes, down from 1.18 million
tonnes a week ago and below the low end of trade forecasts
ranging from 900,000 to 1.1 million tonnes.
The decline in soybeans was capped by technical buying after
the benchmark May contract briefly fell below the low end of its
20-day Bollinger range, a level the contract has not closed
below since January.
Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close
CORN MAY5 379 -0.39 -1.5 380.5
SOYBEANS MAY5 969.25 -0.49 -4.75 974
SOY MEAL MAY5 323.7 -1.01 -3.3 327
SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 30.39 -0.33 -0.1 30.49
WHEAT SRW MAY5 514 2.39 12 502
ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.525 -0.52 -0.055 10.58
M.WHEAT EUR SEP5 189.5 0.53 1 188.5
LIGHT CRUDE APR5 43.9 -2.1 -0.94 44.84
BALTIC EXCH DRY 564 0.36 2 562
US DOLLAR INDEX 99.578 -0.75 -0.752 100.33
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham
in Sydney; Editing by William Hardy and Andre Grenon)