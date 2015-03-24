(Updates prices; adds analyst comments; changes byline, dateline, previously PARIS/SINGAPORE) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, March 24 U.S. wheat tumbled as much as 2 percent on Tuesday as investors took profits after the previous session's five-week high and extended weather outlooks showed the possibility of crop-friendly rains in the United States and Russia. Soybean futures also were lower at the Chicago Board of Trade, pressured by record South American harvests and disappointing manufacturing data out of top importer China. Corn was narrowly higher, touching a roughly two-week peak, on ideas that analyst outlooks for reduced U.S. spring plantings could result in tighter supplies later this year. Investors already were evening positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings report, which is due in a week and considered one of the most important crop reports of the year. The USDA after the close of trading on Monday boosted condition ratings for the winter wheat crop in Texas and Oklahoma, and held ratings steady in top growing state Kansas. "Wheat has run its course to the upside," said Jefferies Bache analyst Shawn McCambridge, adding that export demand for U.S. wheat remained lackluster. Most-active CBOT May wheat was down 10-1/2 cents at $5.23-1/2 per bushel, while soybeans for May delivery had fallen 7 cents to $9.76-1/2 by 10:47 a.m. CDT (1547 GMT). CBOT May corn was up 2 cents at $3.92-1/4. The U.S. Plains wheat-growing region was expected to remain mostly dry for the next week, but the main North American weather model GFS did show a chance for normal amounts of precipitation in the 11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather Group said. The Mississippi River Delta still was wet, putting seedings of corn far behind schedule in an area of the country that typically is the first to plant. Further delays in the Delta could result in some farmers' switching corn to another crop such as soybeans, McCambridge said. U.S. farmers overall were likely to boost soy seedings amid promises for marginally better returns than corn, analysts say. Rains were seen expanding next week in the eurozone, Ukraine and Russia and will "provide timely moisture for early wheat growth," Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients. Ukraine's wheat and corn harvests are likely to decrease this year due to unfavorable weather during the autumn sowing and a smaller sown area, analyst UkrAgroConsult said. Prices at 10:47 a.m. CDT (1547 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 392.25 2.00 0.5% -7.0% CBOT soy 976.50 -7.00 -0.7% -25.6% CBOT meal 324.00 -3.30 -1.0% -26.0% CBOT soyoil 31.08 -0.07 -0.2% -19.9% CBOT wheat 523.50 -10.50 -2.0% -13.5% CBOT rice 1106.50 3.50 0.3% -28.7% EU wheat 190.25 -2.75 -1.4% -9.0% US crude 47.32 -0.13 -0.3% -51.9% Dow Jones 18,126 10 0.1% 9.3% Gold 1188.25 -.45 0.0% -1.4% Euro/dollar 1.0900 -0.0045 -0.4% -20.2% Dollar Index 97.3110 0.2780 0.3% 21.6% Baltic Freight 597 3 0.5% -73.8% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar, David Evans and Lisa Von Ahn)