By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, March 24 U.S. wheat tumbled as much as
2 percent on Tuesday as investors took profits after the
previous session's five-week high and extended weather outlooks
showed the possibility of crop-friendly rains in the United
States and Russia.
Soybean futures also were lower at the Chicago Board of
Trade, pressured by record South American harvests and
disappointing manufacturing data out of top importer China.
Corn was narrowly higher, touching a roughly two-week peak,
on ideas that analyst outlooks for reduced U.S. spring plantings
could result in tighter supplies later this year. Investors
already were evening positions ahead of the U.S. Department of
Agriculture's prospective plantings report, which is due in a
week and considered one of the most important crop reports of
the year.
The USDA after the close of trading on Monday boosted
condition ratings for the winter wheat crop in Texas and
Oklahoma, and held ratings steady in top growing state Kansas.
"Wheat has run its course to the upside," said Jefferies
Bache analyst Shawn McCambridge, adding that export demand for
U.S. wheat remained lackluster.
Most-active CBOT May wheat was down 10-1/2 cents at
$5.23-1/2 per bushel, while soybeans for May delivery had
fallen 7 cents to $9.76-1/2 by 10:47 a.m. CDT (1547 GMT).
CBOT May corn was up 2 cents at $3.92-1/4.
The U.S. Plains wheat-growing region was expected to remain
mostly dry for the next week, but the main North American
weather model GFS did show a chance for normal amounts of
precipitation in the 11-to-15-day outlook, the Commodity Weather
Group said.
The Mississippi River Delta still was wet, putting seedings
of corn far behind schedule in an area of the country that
typically is the first to plant. Further delays in the Delta
could result in some farmers' switching corn to another crop
such as soybeans, McCambridge said.
U.S. farmers overall were likely to boost soy seedings amid
promises for marginally better returns than corn, analysts say.
Rains were seen expanding next week in the eurozone, Ukraine
and Russia and will "provide timely moisture for early wheat
growth," Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients.
Ukraine's wheat and corn harvests are likely to decrease
this year due to unfavorable weather during the autumn sowing
and a smaller sown area, analyst UkrAgroConsult said.
Prices at 10:47 a.m. CDT (1547 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 392.25 2.00 0.5% -7.0%
CBOT soy 976.50 -7.00 -0.7% -25.6%
CBOT meal 324.00 -3.30 -1.0% -26.0%
CBOT soyoil 31.08 -0.07 -0.2% -19.9%
CBOT wheat 523.50 -10.50 -2.0% -13.5%
CBOT rice 1106.50 3.50 0.3% -28.7%
EU wheat 190.25 -2.75 -1.4% -9.0%
US crude 47.32 -0.13 -0.3% -51.9%
Dow Jones 18,126 10 0.1% 9.3%
Gold 1188.25 -.45 0.0% -1.4%
Euro/dollar 1.0900 -0.0045 -0.4% -20.2%
Dollar Index 97.3110 0.2780 0.3% 21.6%
Baltic Freight 597 3 0.5% -73.8%
