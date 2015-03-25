(New throughout, updates prices and market activity; adds analyst comments; new byline, changes dateline, previously HAMBURG/SINGAPORE) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, March 25 U.S. wheat fell for the third straight session on Wednesday, pressured by technical selling and forecasts for rains needed in the parched southern U.S. Plains growing region. But prices trimmed their losses while both corn and soybean futures edged higher in a choppy session at the Chicago Board of Trade. The narrow changes could characterize the trade until next week, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to release one of the most important crop reports of the year. "We're spinning our wheels and going nowhere fast," said Tom Fritz, analyst at brokerage EFG Group in Chicago. "(Wheat) had a nice correction from the recent high and we're just looking at bottom-fishing." Scattered showers were forecast in the Plains wheat belt but were likely to miss the driest areas of Kansas and Oklahoma, agriculture meteorologists said. Most-active CBOT May wheat was down 3-3/4 cents to $5.19-3/4 per bushel as of 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), declining each day after reaching a five-week high last week. Corn for May delivery up 1-1/2 cents at $3.94-3/4 per bushel, highest in about three weeks even as the contract was hitting upside resistance at its 100- and 200-day moving averages. CBOT May soybeans also hit resistance at several major moving averages, with the contract up 2-1/2 cents to $9.84-1/4. USDA's prospective plantings report, slated for released on Tuesday, may show U.S. farmers have cut corn sowings and increased soybean plantings on hopes of better earnings, a Reuters poll showed. "Corn is being supported by expectations the USDA will forecast that U.S. farmers will reduce their corn sowings this year when the USDA makes its important plantings forecasts on March 31," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO Bank. "Reduced plantings in the U.S. could reduce world corn supplies." Prices at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 394.75 1.50 0.4% -6.5% CBOT soy 984.25 2.50 0.3% -25.0% CBOT meal 326.50 0.20 0.1% -25.4% CBOT soyoil 31.17 0.06 0.2% -19.7% CBOT wheat 519.75 -3.75 -0.7% -14.1% CBOT rice 1106.00 -6.50 -0.6% -28.7% EU wheat 191.75 -0.75 -0.4% -8.3% US crude 48.31 0.81 1.7% -50.9% Dow Jones 17,850 -161 -0.9% 7.7% Gold 1197.85 5.12 0.4% -0.6% Euro/dollar 1.0984 0.0060 0.5% -19.5% Dollar Index 96.7460 -0.4470 -0.5% 20.9% Baltic Freight 598 1 0.2% -73.7% (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Janet Lawrence and David Gregorio)