By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, March 25 U.S. wheat fell for the third
straight session on Wednesday, pressured by technical selling
and forecasts for rains needed in the parched southern U.S.
Plains growing region.
But prices trimmed their losses while both corn and soybean
futures edged higher in a choppy session at the Chicago Board of
Trade. The narrow changes could characterize the trade until
next week, when the U.S. Department of Agriculture is due to
release one of the most important crop reports of the year.
"We're spinning our wheels and going nowhere fast," said Tom
Fritz, analyst at brokerage EFG Group in Chicago. "(Wheat) had a
nice correction from the recent high and we're just looking at
bottom-fishing."
Scattered showers were forecast in the Plains wheat belt but
were likely to miss the driest areas of Kansas and Oklahoma,
agriculture meteorologists said.
Most-active CBOT May wheat was down 3-3/4 cents to
$5.19-3/4 per bushel as of 11:00 a.m. (1600 GMT), declining each
day after reaching a five-week high last week.
Corn for May delivery up 1-1/2 cents at $3.94-3/4 per
bushel, highest in about three weeks even as the contract was
hitting upside resistance at its 100- and 200-day moving
averages.
CBOT May soybeans also hit resistance at several major
moving averages, with the contract up 2-1/2 cents to $9.84-1/4.
USDA's prospective plantings report, slated for released on
Tuesday, may show U.S. farmers have cut corn sowings and
increased soybean plantings on hopes of better earnings, a
Reuters poll showed.
"Corn is being supported by expectations the USDA will
forecast that U.S. farmers will reduce their corn sowings this
year when the USDA makes its important plantings forecasts on
March 31," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN AMRO
Bank. "Reduced plantings in the U.S. could reduce world corn
supplies."
Prices at 11:00 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 394.75 1.50 0.4% -6.5%
CBOT soy 984.25 2.50 0.3% -25.0%
CBOT meal 326.50 0.20 0.1% -25.4%
CBOT soyoil 31.17 0.06 0.2% -19.7%
CBOT wheat 519.75 -3.75 -0.7% -14.1%
CBOT rice 1106.00 -6.50 -0.6% -28.7%
EU wheat 191.75 -0.75 -0.4% -8.3%
US crude 48.31 0.81 1.7% -50.9%
Dow Jones 17,850 -161 -0.9% 7.7%
Gold 1197.85 5.12 0.4% -0.6%
Euro/dollar 1.0984 0.0060 0.5% -19.5%
Dollar Index 96.7460 -0.4470 -0.5% 20.9%
Baltic Freight 598 1 0.2% -73.7%
(Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen
Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Janet Lawrence and David
Gregorio)