* Investors even positions ahead of USDA reports on Tuesday * Wheat rebounds but set for 4 percent weekly decline * Soy down fourth session on South American harvest (Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline, dateline, previous PARIS/SYDNEY) By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, March 27 U.S. wheat climbed more than 1 percent in a bargain-buying bounce on Friday, rebounding after three sessions of steep declines that dragged futures into technically oversold territory. Soybean and corn futures each were lower at the Chicago Board of Trade with investors in all three trading pits squaring their books ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's prospective plantings report due next week. Wheat still was headed for a weekly drop of more than 4 percent following scattered showers this week in the United States and forecasts for crop-friendly precipitation in Ukraine and Russia. "Funds are short (wheat). So as we are getting closer to the report, they're evening up a bit," said Don Roose, analyst at brokerage U.S. Commodities in Iowa. CBOT May wheat was up 7-1/4 cents to $5.06-1/2 per bushel while May corn edged 1-3/4 cents lower to $3.89-1/2 as of 11:29 a.m. CDT (1629 GMT). Soybeans for May delivery fell 7-1/4 cents to $9.67-1/4 per bushel, a one-week low and the fourth straight session of declines as farmers continued to gather record soy harvests in South America. Outlooks for warm and dry conditions over the next 10 days in Argentina should allow harvest there to advance after excessively wet weather this month left fields muddy, meteorologists said. USDA next week is likely to show farmers in the United States boosting soybean plantings at the expense of corn acres this spring, a Reuters poll showed. However, with global crop stockpiles of each crop plentiful and futures still near last year's multiyear lows, the growers may struggle to turn profits, Roose said. Prices at 11:29 a.m. CDT (1629 GMT) LAST NET PCT YTD CHG CHG CHG CBOT corn 389.50 -1.75 -0.5% -7.7% CBOT soy 967.25 -7.25 -0.7% -26.3% CBOT meal 321.80 -0.60 -0.2% -26.5% CBOT soyoil 30.47 -0.70 -2.3% -21.5% CBOT wheat 506.50 7.25 1.5% -16.3% CBOT rice 1095.50 -15.50 -1.4% -29.4% EU wheat 189.00 0.50 0.3% -9.6% US crude 49.94 -1.49 -2.9% -49.3% Dow Jones 17,671 -7 0.0% 6.6% Gold 1199.51 -4.47 -0.4% -0.5% Euro/dollar 1.0910 0.0027 0.2% -20.1% Dollar Index 97.2420 -0.1940 -0.2% 21.5% Baltic Freight 596 -2 -0.3% -73.8% (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by William Hardy and James Dalgleish)