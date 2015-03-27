* Investors even positions ahead of USDA reports on Tuesday
* Wheat rebounds but set for 4 percent weekly decline
* Soy down fourth session on South American harvest
(Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline,
dateline, previous PARIS/SYDNEY)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, March 27 U.S. wheat climbed more than 1
percent in a bargain-buying bounce on Friday, rebounding after
three sessions of steep declines that dragged futures into
technically oversold territory.
Soybean and corn futures each were lower at the Chicago
Board of Trade with investors in all three trading pits squaring
their books ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's
prospective plantings report due next week.
Wheat still was headed for a weekly drop of more than 4
percent following scattered showers this week in the United
States and forecasts for crop-friendly precipitation in Ukraine
and Russia.
"Funds are short (wheat). So as we are getting closer to the
report, they're evening up a bit," said Don Roose, analyst at
brokerage U.S. Commodities in Iowa.
CBOT May wheat was up 7-1/4 cents to $5.06-1/2 per
bushel while May corn edged 1-3/4 cents lower to $3.89-1/2
as of 11:29 a.m. CDT (1629 GMT).
Soybeans for May delivery fell 7-1/4 cents to
$9.67-1/4 per bushel, a one-week low and the fourth straight
session of declines as farmers continued to gather record soy
harvests in South America.
Outlooks for warm and dry conditions over the next 10 days
in Argentina should allow harvest there to advance after
excessively wet weather this month left fields muddy,
meteorologists said.
USDA next week is likely to show farmers in the United
States boosting soybean plantings at the expense of corn acres
this spring, a Reuters poll showed.
However, with global crop stockpiles of each crop plentiful
and futures still near last year's multiyear lows, the growers
may struggle to turn profits, Roose said.
Prices at 11:29 a.m. CDT (1629 GMT)
LAST NET PCT YTD
CHG CHG CHG
CBOT corn 389.50 -1.75 -0.5% -7.7%
CBOT soy 967.25 -7.25 -0.7% -26.3%
CBOT meal 321.80 -0.60 -0.2% -26.5%
CBOT soyoil 30.47 -0.70 -2.3% -21.5%
CBOT wheat 506.50 7.25 1.5% -16.3%
CBOT rice 1095.50 -15.50 -1.4% -29.4%
EU wheat 189.00 0.50 0.3% -9.6%
US crude 49.94 -1.49 -2.9% -49.3%
Dow Jones 17,671 -7 0.0% 6.6%
Gold 1199.51 -4.47 -0.4% -0.5%
Euro/dollar 1.0910 0.0027 0.2% -20.1%
Dollar Index 97.2420 -0.1940 -0.2% 21.5%
Baltic Freight 596 -2 -0.3% -73.8%
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham
in Sydney; Editing by William Hardy and James Dalgleish)