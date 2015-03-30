* U.S. wheat futures extend gains to 6.2 pct in two days
* Trade awaits USDA plantings and stocks data on Tuesday
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, March 30 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures rose more than 4 percent on Monday as dry conditions in
parts of the U.S. Plains, coupled with hot weather this week,
prompted investors to cover positions, traders said.
Corn followed wheat up and soybeans closed fractionally
higher as traders focused on a pair of U.S. Department of
Agriculture reports, on U.S. quarterly grain stocks and planting
intentions, due on Tuesday.
At the CBOT, May wheat settled up 22-1/2 cents at
$5.30-1/4 per bushel. May corn ended up 3-1/2 cents at
$3.94-1/2 a bushel, and May soybeans rose 1/2 cent at
$9.67-3/4.
Wheat's rally marked the latest in a series of sharp moves
over the past two weeks as short-covering and worries about
dryness in the Plains offset pressure from poor U.S. wheat
exports and a strong dollar.
"The trading funds have a herd mentality. They rush in, they
rush out. Today they are rushing in," said Tom Fritz, a partner
at EFG Group in Chicago. "It's all about concerns over the
dryness in the central southern Plains," Fritz added.
Traders were awaiting the USDA's plantings report on
Tuesday. Analysts expect U.S. farmers to expand seeding of
soybeans, sorghum and other crops this year at the expense of
corn.
A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region
will slow some field work, but below-normal rainfall across the
main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this
spring, an agricultural meteorologist said last week.
USDA will also release its quarterly U.S. grain stocks
report on Tuesday. Analysts expect USDA to report higher March 1
stocks of wheat, corn and soybeans compared with a year ago.
Along with the expectations for increased U.S. soybean
plantings, CBOT soybean futures have been under pressure as
farmers gather record harvests in South America.
Meanwhile, port workers at the Argentine grains hub of
Rosario will hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with
a general work stoppage throughout the country on the same day
over tax policy.
(Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and
Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by David Evans)