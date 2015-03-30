* U.S. wheat futures extend gains to 6.2 pct in two days * Trade awaits USDA plantings and stocks data on Tuesday (Updates with closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, March 30 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose more than 4 percent on Monday as dry conditions in parts of the U.S. Plains, coupled with hot weather this week, prompted investors to cover positions, traders said. Corn followed wheat up and soybeans closed fractionally higher as traders focused on a pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, on U.S. quarterly grain stocks and planting intentions, due on Tuesday. At the CBOT, May wheat settled up 22-1/2 cents at $5.30-1/4 per bushel. May corn ended up 3-1/2 cents at $3.94-1/2 a bushel, and May soybeans rose 1/2 cent at $9.67-3/4. Wheat's rally marked the latest in a series of sharp moves over the past two weeks as short-covering and worries about dryness in the Plains offset pressure from poor U.S. wheat exports and a strong dollar. "The trading funds have a herd mentality. They rush in, they rush out. Today they are rushing in," said Tom Fritz, a partner at EFG Group in Chicago. "It's all about concerns over the dryness in the central southern Plains," Fritz added. Traders were awaiting the USDA's plantings report on Tuesday. Analysts expect U.S. farmers to expand seeding of soybeans, sorghum and other crops this year at the expense of corn. A cool April in the U.S. southern Plains and Delta region will slow some field work, but below-normal rainfall across the main crop belt should prevent any major planting delays this spring, an agricultural meteorologist said last week. USDA will also release its quarterly U.S. grain stocks report on Tuesday. Analysts expect USDA to report higher March 1 stocks of wheat, corn and soybeans compared with a year ago. Along with the expectations for increased U.S. soybean plantings, CBOT soybean futures have been under pressure as farmers gather record harvests in South America. Meanwhile, port workers at the Argentine grains hub of Rosario will hold a 24-hour strike on Tuesday in solidarity with a general work stoppage throughout the country on the same day over tax policy. Prices at 3:22 p.m. CDT (2022 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 394.50 3.50 0.9% CBOT soy 967.75 0.50 0.2% CBOT meal 323.20 1.80 0.4% CBOT soyoil 30.49 -0.11 -0.3% CBOT wheat 530.25 22.50 4.6% (Additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by David Evans)