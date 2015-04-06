* CBOT wheat sets back after rallying 5.6 percent last week * Corn, soybeans pressured by technical sales * Rain in U.S. Midwest to slow early planting (Adds closing prices, analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, April 6 U.S. wheat futures fell on Monday on a round of technical selling after posting their biggest weekly gain in 3-1/2 months, traders said. Corn and soybean futures also were weaker, pressured by robust global supplies and profit taking after posting modest gains during the overnight trading session. Wheat futures, which had hit their highest in nearly seven weeks during the overnight session, notched the biggest losses. Some weather forecasts calling for much-needed rains in the U.S. Plains late week added to the bearish tone. Rain also fell in growing areas of Ukraine and Russia. "It looks like the forecast looks much wetter in the southern Plains," said Mark Schultz, chief analyst for Northstar Commodity Investment Co. "I think you saw a little bit of profit taking." Chicago Board of Trade May soft red winter wheat futures ended down 8-1/2 cents at $5.27-3/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for May delivery fell 10-3/4 cents to close at $5.72 a bushel. Traders also noted some unwinding of short corn/long wheat positions. CBOT May corn was 1-1/2 cents lower at $3.85 a bushel while May soybeans dropped 7-1/2 cents to $9.78-1/2 a bushel, closing near its session low. Both contracts failed to hold support above their 50-day moving averages during overnight trading. Declines in corn and soybeans were kept in check by rains across the U.S. Midwest. "Early planting and fieldwork over the next week should be slowed by frequent rains over much of the Corn Belt," Bryce Knorr, Farm Futures market analyst, said in a report. Firm cash markets for both corn and soybeans also curtailed the drop on the futures market. Dealers at processors around the U.S. Midwest edged their basis levels higher due to a slow pace of farmer sales. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 385 -0.39 -1.5 386.5 SOYBEANS MAY5 978.5 -0.74 -7.5 986 SOY MEAL MAY5 323 -1.41 -4.3 327.3 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 31.26 0.81 0.22 31.04 WHEAT SRW MAY5 527.75 -1.45 -8.5 536.25 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.825 -0.28 -0.04 10.865 M.WHEAT EUR SE/d 193.25 1.18 2.25 191 LIGHT CRUDE MAY5 52.06 5.94 2.92 49.14 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17916.39 0.86 153.15 17763.24 (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Meredith Mazzilli and James Dalgleish)