* Big corn, soy stocks weigh as S. American harvest rolls on * Wheat sags as weather forecast improves * Soybeans hit one-week low (Updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote) By Mark Weinraub CHICAGO, April 7 U.S. corn and soybean futures eased on Tuesday on pressure from abundant global supplies and weakening demand for U.S. offerings on the export market, traders said. "The world supplies are still large. The crop in South America continues to grow as harvest continues to progress in Argentina," said Don Roose, analyst at U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa. "I think that is a weight on the market." Wheat futures ended lower after bouncing between negative and positive territory throughout the session. Technical selling and forecasts for rains in the U.S. Plains pressured the market into the close, analysts said. "Weather models were a little wetter for the Plains," CHS Hedging's Kevin Stockard said in a research note. "The market is cautiously optimistic and futures reacted sharply lower." Soybeans posted the biggest declines, falling for the third day in a row and hitting a one-week low. Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for May delivery ended down 7-1/2 cents at $9.71 a bushel. CBOT May corn was 2 cents lower at $3.83 a bushel. "Beans were under pressure all day long off of cheap export offers out of Argentina, as harvest is ramping up down there," Charlie Sernatinger, global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note to clients. Analysts expect the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly supply and demand report on Thursday to show domestic end stocks of soybeans for the 2014/15 crop year at 370 million bushels, down from the government's March estimate but still the highest in eight years. CBOT soft red winter wheat for March delivery dropped 1-3/4 cents to $5.26 a bushel. Prices fell to a session low of $5.17-3/4 a bushel before finding support near the 20-day moving average. Forecasts for rain in dry areas of the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt next week hung over the market. Improving conditions also were seen boosting crop health in Russia and Ukraine following a dry autumn, adding to the pressure on wheat prices on Tuesday. Name Last Pct Change Net Change Pvs Close CORN MAY5 383 -0.45 -2 385 SOYBEANS MAY5 971 -0.69 -7.5 978.5 SOY MEAL MAY5 319.7 -1.02 -3.3 323 SOYBEAN OIL MAY5 31.03 -0.7 -0.23 31.26 WHEAT SRW MAY5 526 -0.14 -1.75 527.75 ROUGH RICE MAY5 10.68 -1.06 -0.145 10.825 M.WHEAT EUR SE/d 191 -1.16 -2.25 193.25 LIGHT CRUDE MAY5 53.82 3.22 1.68 52.14 DJ INDU AVERAGE 17958.17 0.43 77.32 17880.85 (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago, Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Michael Perry, David Evans, Peter Galloway and Ted Botha)