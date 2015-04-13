* Rains to bring relief to parched U.S. wheat crop * Corn follows wheat lower; U.S. planting 2 pct complete * Soy lower in choppy trade as S.American harvest progresses (Updates with closing prices, USDA data; adds quote) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, April 13 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures fell more than 4 percent on Monday to the lowest in two weeks as forecasts for timely showers across dry U.S. crop regions eased concern over potential yield losses. Corn followed wheat lower, while soybeans fell on rising global stockpiles. At the CBOT, May wheat settled down 24-1/4 cents at $5.02-1/4 a bushel. May corn fell 6-1/2 cents to $3.70-1/2 a bushel and May soybeans ended down 2-3/4 cents at $9.48-3/4 a bushel. Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures <0#KW:> posted large declines, with the May contract at one point falling more than 30 cents a bushel to notch a one-month low of$5.27. Hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, is grown in the southern Plains, and top states such as Kansas and Oklahoma have endured persistent drought. Values fell after weekend showers crossed portions of the belt, and forecasts called for heavier accumulations later this week. "The wheat market is all about better rain than expected in the central and southern Plains, and short-term forecasts for more," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. After the close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 42 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent in a weekly report, down from 44 percent a week earlier. In Kansas, topsoil moisture was short or very short across 56 percent of the state, USDA said. Corn futures fell in sympathy with wheat and on rains in the Midwest, where planting is starting. USDA said farmers had seeded 2 percent of the U.S. crop by Sunday, behind the five-year average of 5 percent. Analysts expected progress at 3.5 percent. "The rain is more a benefit than a detriment. We are keeping these soils charged with moisture, and that's just what we need going into the growing season," said Shawn McCambridge with Jefferies Bache in Chicago. CBOT soybeans fell after seesaw trade, weighed by softening domestic cash soymeal values and rising global soy supplies as the South American harvest progresses. Soyoil retreated at the closing bell but traded higher for most of the day on Friday's news that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will propose draft biofuel use targets for 2015 by June 1. Prices at 3:45 p.m. CDT (2045 GMT) LAST NET PCT CHG CHG CBOT corn 370.50 -6.50 -1.7% CBOT soy 948.75 -2.75 -0.3% CBOT meal 308.80 -0.40 -0.3% CBOT soyoil 31.04 -0.05 -0.2% CBOT wheat 502.25 -24.25 -4.8% (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago, Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Peter Galloway)