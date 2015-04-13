* Rains to bring relief to parched U.S. wheat crop
* Corn follows wheat lower; U.S. planting 2 pct complete
* Soy lower in choppy trade as S.American harvest progresses
By Julie Ingwersen
CHICAGO, April 13 Chicago Board of Trade wheat
futures fell more than 4 percent on Monday to the lowest in two
weeks as forecasts for timely showers across dry U.S. crop
regions eased concern over potential yield losses.
Corn followed wheat lower, while soybeans fell on rising
global stockpiles.
At the CBOT, May wheat settled down 24-1/4 cents at
$5.02-1/4 a bushel. May corn fell 6-1/2 cents to $3.70-1/2
a bushel and May soybeans ended down 2-3/4 cents at
$9.48-3/4 a bushel.
Kansas City hard red winter wheat futures <0#KW:> posted
large declines, with the May contract at one point
falling more than 30 cents a bushel to notch a one-month low
of$5.27.
Hard red winter wheat, the largest U.S. wheat class, is
grown in the southern Plains, and top states such as Kansas and
Oklahoma have endured persistent drought. Values fell after
weekend showers crossed portions of the belt, and forecasts
called for heavier accumulations later this week.
"The wheat market is all about better rain than expected in
the central and southern Plains, and short-term forecasts for
more," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago.
After the close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 42
percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop as good to excellent in a
weekly report, down from 44 percent a week earlier.
In Kansas, topsoil moisture was short or very short across
56 percent of the state, USDA said.
Corn futures fell in sympathy with wheat and on rains in the
Midwest, where planting is starting. USDA said farmers had
seeded 2 percent of the U.S. crop by Sunday, behind the
five-year average of 5 percent. Analysts expected
progress at 3.5 percent.
"The rain is more a benefit than a detriment. We are keeping
these soils charged with moisture, and that's just what we need
going into the growing season," said Shawn McCambridge with
Jefferies Bache in Chicago.
CBOT soybeans fell after seesaw trade, weighed by softening
domestic cash soymeal values and rising global soy supplies as
the South American harvest progresses.
Soyoil retreated at the closing bell but traded higher for
most of the day on Friday's news that the U.S. Environmental
Protection Agency will propose draft biofuel use targets for
2015 by June 1.
Prices at 3:45 p.m. CDT (2045 GMT)
LAST NET PCT
CHG CHG
CBOT corn 370.50 -6.50 -1.7%
CBOT soy 948.75 -2.75 -0.3%
CBOT meal 308.80 -0.40 -0.3%
CBOT soyoil 31.04 -0.05 -0.2%
CBOT wheat 502.25 -24.25 -4.8%
