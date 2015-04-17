* Short-covering underpins wheat as rains boost prospects * Lack of export demand could drive wheat lower * Corn posts modest weekly gain but stays range-bound * Soybeans firm but anchored by large global supplies (Adds closing prices) By Julie Ingwersen CHICAGO, April 17 Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures ended steady on Friday but fell 6 percent for the week as drought-relieving rains arrived in the southern U.S. Plains crop belt. Corn futures firmed in a technical bounce after falling to a near one-month low this week, and soybeans posted a slight gain. At the CBOT, May wheat settled unchanged at $4.94-1/2 per bushel. May corn ended up 3-1/2 cents at $3.79-3/4 per bushel and May soybeans rose 2-3/4 cents to $9.68-3/4 a bushel. Wheat held steady despite the arrival of much-needed rains in the drought-hit U.S. Plains. Storms since Thursday brought 0.25 to 1.5 inches of rain to the hard red winter wheat belt, with some local amounts near 2.5 inches in northwestern Kansas and central Oklahoma. Showers were expected to continue this weekend. "Overall, the vast majority of the HRW (hard red winter wheat) belt is seeing some much improved conditions," MDA Weather Services meteorologist Don Keeney said. The storms had been widely anticipated and were already factored into prices. Front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat futures neared a five-year low this week, while CBOT May wheat fell nearly 50 cents from its April 2 high of $5.44-1/4. Commodity funds hold a large net short position in CBOT wheat, limiting further declines and leaving the market open to occasional short-covering rallies. But poor export demand for U.S. supplies continues to anchor prices. "You've got a big-picture competitive issue. Russian wheat is still $50 a tonne under our market," said Terry Linn, analyst at the Linn Group in Chicago. Russia's Agriculture Ministry proposed canceling a tax on wheat exports from July 1, a ministry source told Reuters. CBOT corn notched its highest close since April 7 and ended the week up 0.7 percent but stayed well within the $3.70-to-$4 range it has occupied since January. Recent rains disrupted seeding in southern and eastern portions of the U.S. Corn Belt, but planters were rolling farther north. Soybeans rose 1.8 percent this week, but rising world stocks hung over the market, limiting rallies. Farmers in South America are harvesting large crops, and U.S. producers are projected to plant a record-large number of acres with soybeans in the coming weeks. CBOT closing prices: Net Pct Last change change CBOT wheat Wc1 494.50 0.00 0.0 CBOT corn Cc1 379.75 3.50 0.9 CBOT soy Sc1 968.75 2.75 0.3 CBOT meal SMc1 315.00 2.60 0.8 CBOT soyoil BOc1 31.52 -0.24 -0.8 Prices for wheat, corn and soybeans are in cents per bushel; soymeal is dollars per short ton and soyoil is cents per lb. (Additional reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in London and Naveen Thukral in Singapore, editing by David Evan and Peter Galloway)