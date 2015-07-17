(Updates prices, adds analyst comments; changes byline, dateline, previously PARIS/SYDNEY)

By Michael Hirtzer

CHICAGO, July 17 U.S. corn and wheat fell nearly 2 percent on Friday, while soybeans also declined as the dollar climbed and rains provided needed moisture in the western half of the Midwest Crop Belt.

Chart-based selling also was noted as prices for the crops fell below key moving averages, triggering long liquidation. Light short-covering limited losses, though, with some investors exiting positions ahead of the weekend in a common occurrence in summer "weather markets."

The dollar was on track for its best week since May, lifted by economic data that encouraged bets of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike by the end of the year.

A stronger greenback made U.S. commodities less attractive for importers holding other currencies. Buyers in the southeastern United States also were importing cheap Brazilian corn, while Mexico, which typically buys U.S. wheat, instead was buying from France, traders said.

Rainfall late this week was seen as boosting growth potential for developing corn and soybean plants in states such as Nebraska and Iowa, even as the showers dumped unneeded waters in already soggy fields in Illinois and Indiana. A turn to hotter temperatures, overall, appeared beneficial for crops and bearish for prices.

"We got rains in the western Corn Belt, where they were needed, and that's taking some of the bullish excitement out of the market," said Top Third Ag Marketing analyst Craig VanDyke.

Chicago Board of Trade September corn futures were down 7-3/4 cents, or 1.8 percent, at $4.22-1/4 per bushel as of 10:37 a.m. CDT (1637 GMT). The contract was on pace for a weekly decline of 2.8 percent, its biggest since April, after surging to a one-year peak on Tuesday.

CBOT September wheat was down 10-3/4 cents at $5.51-1/2, a three-week low.

Soybeans for August delivery eased 1-1/4 cents to $10.17-3/4 per bushel, recovering somewhat after reaching a one-week low earlier in the session.

Analysts also eyed more crop-friendly conditions in the Canadian Prairies, where canola <0#RS:> and spring wheat <0#1MWE:> crops received needed rainfall this week.

"The Northern American weather premium is easing," said ANZ Bank senior agricultural economist Paul Deane. "If you look at Canada, there are forecasts for rain, and the dry weather in the U.S. will ease some concerns in the market." (Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham in Sydney; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Lisa Von Ahn)