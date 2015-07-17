(Updates U.S. market activity to close)
By Michael Hirtzer
CHICAGO, July 17 U.S. corn and wheat fell as
much as 2 percent on Friday, while soybeans also declined as the
dollar climbed and rains provided needed moisture in the western
half of the Midwest Crop Belt.
Chart-based selling also was noted as prices for the crops
fell below key moving averages, triggering long liquidation.
Light short-covering limited losses, though, with some investors
exiting positions ahead of the weekend in a common occurrence in
summer "weather markets."
The U.S. dollar posted its best week since May, boosted by
economic data that encouraged bets of a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike by year-end.
A stronger greenback makes U.S. commodities less attractive
for importers holding other currencies. Buyers in the
southeastern U.S. also were importing cheap Brazilian corn,
while Mexico, which typically buys U.S. wheat, instead was
buying from France, traders said.
Rainfall late this week was seen as boosting growth
potential for developing corn and soybean plants in states such
as Nebraska and Iowa, even as the showers dumped unneeded waters
in already soggy fields in Illinois and Indiana. A turn to
hotter temperatures, overall, appeared beneficial for crops and
bearish for prices.
"We got rains in the western Corn Belt, where they were
needed, and that's taking some of the bullish excitement out of
the market," said Top Third Ag Marketing analyst Craig VanDyke.
Chicago Board of Trade September corn futures were
down 9-3/4 cents, or 2.3 percent, at $4.20-1/4 per bushel, a
one-week low. The contract lost 3.2 percent for the week, its
biggest since April.
CBOT September wheat fell 8-1/4 cents to a three-week
low of $5.54. Wheat was further pressured by advancing harvests
in the United States, France and Russia.
"Wheat prices were hurt pretty badly early in the session
off chart selling, and some hedge selling from harvest," ED&F
Man Capitol analyst Charlie Sernatinger said in a note to
clients.
Soybeans for August delivery eased 4-1/4 cents to
$10.14-3/4 per bushel, recovering somewhat after reaching a
one-week low earlier in the session.
Analysts also eyed more crop-friendly conditions in the
Canadian Prairies, where canola <0#RS:> and spring wheat
<0#1MWE:> crops received needed rainfall this week.
"The Northern American weather premium is easing," said ANZ
Bank senior agricultural economist Paul Deane. "If you look at
Canada, there are forecasts for rain, and the dry weather in the
U.S. will ease some concerns in the market."
(Additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Colin Packham
in Sydney; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Chris Reese)