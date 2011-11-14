SYDNEY, Nov 14 U.S. corn, wheat and
soybean futures were steady in early Asian trade on Monday, as
global markets became more comfortable with efforts to tackle
sovereign debt problems in Europe.
Plentiful wheat and soybeans supplies capped prices, while
corn eased, largely due to the prospect of larger supplies in
the coming year as farmers respond to tighter-than-normal
supplies.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery
eased 0.31 percent to $6.36-1/2 per bushel. The contract
last week suffered its first weekly fall in six weeks last week,
dropping 3 percent, hurt by risk aversion due to Europe's debt
woes.
Wheat for March delivery was steady at $6.16-3/4 per
bushel after a 0.5 percent drop on Friday, due to bountiful
supplies of grain.
The soon to expire November soybeans contract gained
0.38 percent to $11.80 per bushel, while the more active January
contract rose 0.45 percent to $11.80-3/4, regaining some
ground on the prospect of fewer acres being planted of the
oilseed in the United States next year.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Rainfall early this week is likely to slow the final
harvest of U.S. corn and soybean crops but the U.S. Plains wheat
crop will enter winter dormancy in better shape due to recent
rains, according to an agricultural meteorologist.
* U.S. soybeans futures are expected to remain under price
pressure as competition from Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean
producer after the United States, grows.
* Analysts are expecting Brazil to ship its soybeans earlier
than usual, narrowing the U.S. window for exports.
* The Southern American country could topple the United
States as the world's No 1 soybean exporter next year and is
expected to begin its export season in late January instead of
February as usual.
* Analysts are expecting investors to liquidate CBOT
December contract positions this week as index funds roll
positions from the spot month to deferred contracts.
* Well respected analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday
raised its forecast of United States 2012 corn plantings to 94.0
million acres from its previous forecast last month of 93.1
million.
* Informa on Friday trimmed its forecast of U.S. 2012
soybean seedings to 76.1 million acres from its previous
projection of 77.0 million.
* In a note to clients, the firm attributed the changes to
improved net revenue prospects for corn relative to soybeans
over the past month.
* Informa left its forecast of U.S. all-wheat planted area
for 2012 harvest at 57.0 million acres.
* The firm forecast U.S. plantings of winter wheat at 39.84
million acres, up from 39.78 million previously. Informa said
much-needed October rains in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat
state, encouraged more planting of hard red winter wheat.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro rose the most against the dollar in two weeks on
Friday and may extend gains this week should an auction of
Italian bonds go smoothly, easing fears over the country's
ability to repay its debt.
* Oil prices rose on Friday, reacting to steps by Italy and
Greece to address their economic and political crises and to
improved U.S. consumer sentiment. U.S. December crude
rose $1.21 to settle at $98.99 a barrel on Friday, the highest
close since July 26. For the week, U.S. crude rose 5 percent.
* U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week
after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave
investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt
crisis.
* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 259.89
points, or 2.19 percent, to end at 12,153.68. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 24.16 points, or 1.95 percent, to
finish at 1,263.85. For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent and
the S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent.
DATA/EVENTS
GMT
1600 USDA weekly export inspections
2100 USDA weekly crop progress report
GRAIN PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 616.75 0.00 0.00% -0.52% 628.59 38
CBOT corn 636.50 -2.00 -0.31% -1.39% 639.36 38
CBOT soy 1180.00 4.50 +0.38% +1.07% 1215.91 39
CBOT rice $15.28 $0.06 +0.36% +0.07% $16.40 14
WTI crude $99.11 $0.12 +0.12% +0.12% $91.67 78
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.377 -$0.002 -0.16% +0.17%
USD/AUD 1.031 -0.002 -0.15% +0.40%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel.
Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Bruce Hextall)