SYDNEY, Nov 14 U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures were steady in early Asian trade on Monday, as global markets became more comfortable with efforts to tackle sovereign debt problems in Europe.

Plentiful wheat and soybeans supplies capped prices, while corn eased, largely due to the prospect of larger supplies in the coming year as farmers respond to tighter-than-normal supplies.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery eased 0.31 percent to $6.36-1/2 per bushel. The contract last week suffered its first weekly fall in six weeks last week, dropping 3 percent, hurt by risk aversion due to Europe's debt woes.

Wheat for March delivery was steady at $6.16-3/4 per bushel after a 0.5 percent drop on Friday, due to bountiful supplies of grain.

The soon to expire November soybeans contract gained 0.38 percent to $11.80 per bushel, while the more active January contract rose 0.45 percent to $11.80-3/4, regaining some ground on the prospect of fewer acres being planted of the oilseed in the United States next year.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Rainfall early this week is likely to slow the final harvest of U.S. corn and soybean crops but the U.S. Plains wheat crop will enter winter dormancy in better shape due to recent rains, according to an agricultural meteorologist.

* U.S. soybeans futures are expected to remain under price pressure as competition from Brazil, the world's No. 2 soybean producer after the United States, grows.

* Analysts are expecting Brazil to ship its soybeans earlier than usual, narrowing the U.S. window for exports.

* The Southern American country could topple the United States as the world's No 1 soybean exporter next year and is expected to begin its export season in late January instead of February as usual.

* Analysts are expecting investors to liquidate CBOT December contract positions this week as index funds roll positions from the spot month to deferred contracts.

* Well respected analytical firm Informa Economics on Friday raised its forecast of United States 2012 corn plantings to 94.0 million acres from its previous forecast last month of 93.1 million.

* Informa on Friday trimmed its forecast of U.S. 2012 soybean seedings to 76.1 million acres from its previous projection of 77.0 million.

* In a note to clients, the firm attributed the changes to improved net revenue prospects for corn relative to soybeans over the past month.

* Informa left its forecast of U.S. all-wheat planted area for 2012 harvest at 57.0 million acres.

* The firm forecast U.S. plantings of winter wheat at 39.84 million acres, up from 39.78 million previously. Informa said much-needed October rains in Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat state, encouraged more planting of hard red winter wheat.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro rose the most against the dollar in two weeks on Friday and may extend gains this week should an auction of Italian bonds go smoothly, easing fears over the country's ability to repay its debt.

* Oil prices rose on Friday, reacting to steps by Italy and Greece to address their economic and political crises and to improved U.S. consumer sentiment. U.S. December crude rose $1.21 to settle at $98.99 a barrel on Friday, the highest close since July 26. For the week, U.S. crude rose 5 percent.

* U.S. stocks jumped on Friday, ending higher for the week after the Italian Senate's approval of economic reforms gave investors some relief from worries about the euro zone's debt crisis.

* The Dow Jones industrial average was up 259.89 points, or 2.19 percent, to end at 12,153.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 24.16 points, or 1.95 percent, to finish at 1,263.85. For the week, the Dow rose 1.4 percent and the S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent.

DATA/EVENTS

GMT

1600 USDA weekly export inspections

2100 USDA weekly crop progress report

GRAIN PRICES AT 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 616.75 0.00 0.00% -0.52% 628.59 38 CBOT corn 636.50 -2.00 -0.31% -1.39% 639.36 38 CBOT soy 1180.00 4.50 +0.38% +1.07% 1215.91 39 CBOT rice $15.28 $0.06 +0.36% +0.07% $16.40 14 WTI crude $99.11 $0.12 +0.12% +0.12% $91.67 78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.377 -$0.002 -0.16% +0.17% USD/AUD 1.031 -0.002 -0.15% +0.40% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential

(Reporting by Bruce Hextall)