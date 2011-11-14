* Soy up 0.9 pct, wheat gains 0.7 pct, corn rises 0.2 pct

* Commodities, stocks up on hopes of progress in Europe

* Soy, corn supported by end-user demand, slow farmer selling

* Technicals: Soybeans face resistance (Adds details quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 U.S. soy rose for a second straight session on Monday, while wheat recovered from a one-month low on hopes that new leaders in Italy and Greece will take steps to rescue their nations from bankruptcy.

Corn rose from a near two-week low as additional support for the agricultural markets stemmed from expectations that end-users will boost purchases, given the tight global supplies.

Asian stocks and the euro rose on hopes that new technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.

"It is the macro economic sentiment which is supporting grains and soybeans," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. "Prices are getting attractive for buyers like China to stock up. Lunar new year is just two months away and they have to buy now."

The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy rose 0.9 percent to $11.85-1/2 a bushel by 0349 GMT.

December corn gained 0.2 percent to $6.39-3/4 a bushel, rising from its lowest since November 1 and December wheat added 0.7 percent to $6.20-3/4 a bushel after dropping to is lowest since October 13.

Commodities rose, credit spreads tightened and Japanese government bond yields climbed, all suggesting improved risk appetite, but the renewed confidence faces a big test later, when Italy is scheduled to hold an auction of 5-year bonds.

Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government with the task of restoring market confidence in the euro zone's third largest economy, whose debt burden is too big for the bloc to bail out.

In Greece, Lucas Papademos, a former European Central Bank policymaker, has been sworn in as prime minister and is under pressure to implement radical reforms.

The market is expecting China to step up soy imports as the country needs to stock up for the high-demand lunar new year break at the end of January.

China, which buys around 60 percent of beans traded across the world, imported 3.81 million tonnes in October, down 7.7 percent from 4.13 million in September, government data showed last week.

But China will continue to increase imports of the oilseed in 2011/2012 to meet rising demand from animal feed production, although releases by state reserves could weigh on the numbers, traders said.

Fei Zhonghai, a trading executive with state-owned COFCO, estimated imports in 2011/12 would hit 58.5 million tonnes, exceeding the 52.3 million tonnes recorded in 2010/2011, a record.

U.S. soy futures have shed some 20 percent since hitting a high of $14.56 a bushel in September.

On Friday, corn was further pressured by a forecast for larger seedings next year by analytical firm Informa Economics, which pegged 2012 corn plantings at 94.0 million acres, up last month's forecast of 93.1 million acres.

The firm trimmed its forecast for soybean seedings and left steady its estimate for plantings of all wheat varieties.

Corn prices are at a nearly historic premium to wheat, prompting poultry, hog and cattle producers to turn to cheaper feed wheat to nourish their animals.

British grain merchant Openfield said on Friday it had signed a major contract to supply feed wheat to the United States with the first shipment, of 45,000 tonnes of wheat, due for loading next week.

Prices at 0349 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 620.75 4.00 +0.65% +0.12% 628.73 41 CBOT corn 639.75 1.25 +0.20% -0.89% 639.47 41 CBOT soy 1185.50 10.00 +0.85% +1.54% 1216.09 45 CBOT rice $15.39 $0.17 +1.12% +0.82% $16.41 19 WTI crude $99.14 $0.15 +0.15% +1.39% $91.21 78 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.377 $0.008 +0.58% -0.59% USD/AUD 1.031 -0.002 -0.18% -2.16% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)