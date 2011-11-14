* Soy up 0.9 pct, wheat gains 0.7 pct, corn rises 0.2 pct
* Commodities, stocks up on hopes of progress in Europe
* Soy, corn supported by end-user demand, slow farmer
selling
* Technicals: Soybeans face resistance
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 14 U.S. soy rose for a
second straight session on Monday, while wheat recovered from a
one-month low on hopes that new leaders in Italy and Greece will
take steps to rescue their nations from bankruptcy.
Corn rose from a near two-week low as additional support for
the agricultural markets stemmed from expectations that
end-users will boost purchases, given the tight global supplies.
Asian stocks and the euro rose on hopes that new
technocratic leaders in Italy and Greece will take decisive
action to save their indebted nations from bankruptcy and fend
off a wider financial meltdown in the euro zone.
"It is the macro economic sentiment which is supporting
grains and soybeans," said Ker Chung Yang, an analyst at Phillip
Futures in Singapore. "Prices are getting attractive for buyers
like China to stock up. Lunar new year is just two months away
and they have to buy now."
The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy
rose 0.9 percent to $11.85-1/2 a bushel by 0349 GMT.
December corn gained 0.2 percent to $6.39-3/4 a
bushel, rising from its lowest since November 1 and December
wheat added 0.7 percent to $6.20-3/4 a bushel after
dropping to is lowest since October 13.
Commodities rose, credit spreads tightened and Japanese
government bond yields climbed, all suggesting improved risk
appetite, but the renewed confidence faces a big test later,
when Italy is scheduled to hold an auction of 5-year bonds.
Italy's president appointed former European Commissioner
Mario Monti on Sunday to head a new government with the task of
restoring market confidence in the euro zone's third largest
economy, whose debt burden is too big for the bloc to bail out.
In Greece, Lucas Papademos, a former European Central Bank
policymaker, has been sworn in as prime minister and is under
pressure to implement radical reforms.
The market is expecting China to step up soy imports as the
country needs to stock up for the high-demand lunar new year
break at the end of January.
China, which buys around 60 percent of beans traded across
the world, imported 3.81 million tonnes in October, down 7.7
percent from 4.13 million in September, government data showed
last week.
But China will continue to increase imports of the oilseed
in 2011/2012 to meet rising demand from animal feed production,
although releases by state reserves could weigh on the numbers,
traders said.
Fei Zhonghai, a trading executive with state-owned COFCO,
estimated imports in 2011/12 would hit 58.5 million tonnes,
exceeding the 52.3 million tonnes recorded in 2010/2011, a
record.
U.S. soy futures have shed some 20 percent since
hitting a high of $14.56 a bushel in September.
On Friday, corn was further pressured by a forecast for
larger seedings next year by analytical firm Informa Economics,
which pegged 2012 corn plantings at 94.0 million acres, up last
month's forecast of 93.1 million acres.
The firm trimmed its forecast for soybean seedings and left
steady its estimate for plantings of all wheat varieties.
Corn prices are at a nearly historic premium to wheat,
prompting poultry, hog and cattle producers to turn to cheaper
feed wheat to nourish their animals.
British grain merchant Openfield said on Friday it had
signed a major contract to supply feed wheat to the United
States with the first shipment, of 45,000 tonnes of wheat, due
for loading next week.
Prices at 0349 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 620.75 4.00 +0.65% +0.12% 628.73 41
CBOT corn 639.75 1.25 +0.20% -0.89% 639.47 41
CBOT soy 1185.50 10.00 +0.85% +1.54% 1216.09 45
CBOT rice $15.39 $0.17 +1.12% +0.82% $16.41 19
WTI crude $99.14 $0.15 +0.15% +1.39% $91.21 78
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.377 $0.008 +0.58% -0.59%
USD/AUD 1.031 -0.002 -0.18% -2.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)