SYDNEY, Nov 15 U.S. corn, wheat and
soybean futures were confined to narrow ranges in early Asian
trading on Tuesday, held in check by a firmer dollar amid
continuing doubts about struggling economies in the euro zone.
Plentiful supplies continue to restrain wheat and soybean
futures, while corn futures remain firm, trading well above last
month's lows or around $5.87 per bushel, due to a smaller U.S.
harvest that is now drawing to an end.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery
eased 0.04 percent to $6.33-3/4 per bushel after an 0.8
percent drop on Monday, continuing a month-long trend of
side-ways trading, as macro-economic events outweigh supply
issues.
The CBOT wheat for December delivery contract was also
steady, easing 0.2 percent to $6.14-1/2 per bushel, cancelling a
fall of 0.2 percent on Monday due to bountiful supplies.
Soybeans for January delivery gained 0.28 percent to
$11.81-1/2 per bushel, supported by expected fresh Chinese
demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed. The contract gained 0.2
percent on Monday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China is expected to boost imports of soybeans ahead of
high demand during the lunar new-year break at the end of
January.
* In the United States, soybean cash markets remain firm due
to farmer reluctance to sell freshly harvested crops at current
prices and as a forecast for rain over the next 10 days
threatens to slow the final stages of this year's U.S. harvest
of soybean and corn crops.
* Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago
Board of Trade soybean futures and options to a 16-month low
last week, reflecting price weakness due to sluggish demand for
U.S. soybeans as alternative South American supplies become
available.
* A report by the U.S. Commodity Future Trading Commission
on Monday also showed that non-commercial traders raised their
net long positions in CBOT corn futures for a fourth straight
week due to a tight supply outlook but trimmed net long
positions in wheat futures because of abundant supplies.
* U.S. wheat exports remain lacklustre. The U.S. Department
of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Monday that weekly wheat
export inspections were 10.36 million bushels, below trade
expectations for 14 million to 18 million.
* The U.S. 2011 corn harvest was 93 percent complete by
Sunday, up from 87 percent a week earlier but short of a year
earlier when the harvest was 98 percent complete by Nov. 13, the
USDA said in a weekly crop report released after trading
finished in Chicago on Monday.
* The U.S. 2011 soybean harvest was 96 percent complete
compared with 92 percent a week before and 99 percent a year
earlier, according to the USDA.
* The USDA reported that 96 percent of the U.S. winter wheat
crop had been seeded by Sunday and that 83 percent had emerged.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro slid against the U.S. dollar on Monday as new
governments in Italy and Greece failed to ease fears about the
euro-zone sovereign debt crisis, a crisis that German Chancellor
Angela Merkel termed Europe's "toughest hour since World War
Two."
* Oil prices fell on Monday as weaker industrial output in
the euro zone highlighted the danger of recession in the region
as Europe struggles to contain its sovereign debt crisis. U.S.
December crude fell 85 cents to end at $98.14 a barrel,
after closing at a 15-week high on Friday.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy
and other euro-zone countries reminded investors that despite
changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still
spin out of control. The Dow Jones industrial average
dropped 74.70 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,078.98. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 12.07 points, or 0.96
percent, at 1,251.78.
DATA/EVENTS
GMT
1000 German Nov economic sentiment report
1000 Euro zone Q3 GDP estimate
1330 U.S. Oct. producer price index
1330 U.S. Oct. retail sales
1330 U.S. New York Sept manufacturing survey
2130 U.S. API wkly petroleum report
GRAIN PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 614.50 -1.25 -0.20% -0.36% 628.88 39
CBOT corn 633.75 +0.25 +0.04% -0.74% 640.80 38
CBOT soy 1181.50 +3.25 +0.28% +0.51% 1216.27 41
CBOT rice $15.22 $0.00 +0.00% -0.00% $16.37 19
WTI crude $98.15 $0.01 +0.01% -1.08% $92.04 71
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.000 -0.01% -1.16%
USD/AUD 1.021 0.000 +0.05% -1.18%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel.
Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Ed Davies)