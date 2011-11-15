SYDNEY, Nov 15 U.S. corn, wheat and soybean futures were confined to narrow ranges in early Asian trading on Tuesday, held in check by a firmer dollar amid continuing doubts about struggling economies in the euro zone.

Plentiful supplies continue to restrain wheat and soybean futures, while corn futures remain firm, trading well above last month's lows or around $5.87 per bushel, due to a smaller U.S. harvest that is now drawing to an end.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) corn for December delivery eased 0.04 percent to $6.33-3/4 per bushel after an 0.8 percent drop on Monday, continuing a month-long trend of side-ways trading, as macro-economic events outweigh supply issues.

The CBOT wheat for December delivery contract was also steady, easing 0.2 percent to $6.14-1/2 per bushel, cancelling a fall of 0.2 percent on Monday due to bountiful supplies.

Soybeans for January delivery gained 0.28 percent to $11.81-1/2 per bushel, supported by expected fresh Chinese demand for U.S. supplies of the oilseed. The contract gained 0.2 percent on Monday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China is expected to boost imports of soybeans ahead of high demand during the lunar new-year break at the end of January.

* In the United States, soybean cash markets remain firm due to farmer reluctance to sell freshly harvested crops at current prices and as a forecast for rain over the next 10 days threatens to slow the final stages of this year's U.S. harvest of soybean and corn crops.

* Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures and options to a 16-month low last week, reflecting price weakness due to sluggish demand for U.S. soybeans as alternative South American supplies become available.

* A report by the U.S. Commodity Future Trading Commission on Monday also showed that non-commercial traders raised their net long positions in CBOT corn futures for a fourth straight week due to a tight supply outlook but trimmed net long positions in wheat futures because of abundant supplies.

* U.S. wheat exports remain lacklustre. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported on Monday that weekly wheat export inspections were 10.36 million bushels, below trade expectations for 14 million to 18 million.

* The U.S. 2011 corn harvest was 93 percent complete by Sunday, up from 87 percent a week earlier but short of a year earlier when the harvest was 98 percent complete by Nov. 13, the USDA said in a weekly crop report released after trading finished in Chicago on Monday.

* The U.S. 2011 soybean harvest was 96 percent complete compared with 92 percent a week before and 99 percent a year earlier, according to the USDA.

* The USDA reported that 96 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop had been seeded by Sunday and that 83 percent had emerged.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro slid against the U.S. dollar on Monday as new governments in Italy and Greece failed to ease fears about the euro-zone sovereign debt crisis, a crisis that German Chancellor Angela Merkel termed Europe's "toughest hour since World War Two."

* Oil prices fell on Monday as weaker industrial output in the euro zone highlighted the danger of recession in the region as Europe struggles to contain its sovereign debt crisis. U.S. December crude fell 85 cents to end at $98.14 a barrel, after closing at a 15-week high on Friday.

* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as rising bond yields in Italy and other euro-zone countries reminded investors that despite changes in governments, the region's debt crisis could still spin out of control. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 74.70 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,078.98. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 12.07 points, or 0.96 percent, at 1,251.78.

DATA/EVENTS

GMT

1000 German Nov economic sentiment report

1000 Euro zone Q3 GDP estimate

1330 U.S. Oct. producer price index

1330 U.S. Oct. retail sales

1330 U.S. New York Sept manufacturing survey

2130 U.S. API wkly petroleum report

GRAIN PRICES AT 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 614.50 -1.25 -0.20% -0.36% 628.88 39 CBOT corn 633.75 +0.25 +0.04% -0.74% 640.80 38 CBOT soy 1181.50 +3.25 +0.28% +0.51% 1216.27 41 CBOT rice $15.22 $0.00 +0.00% -0.00% $16.37 19 WTI crude $98.15 $0.01 +0.01% -1.08% $92.04 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 $0.000 -0.01% -1.16% USD/AUD 1.021 0.000 +0.05% -1.18% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Bruce Hextall; Editing by Ed Davies)