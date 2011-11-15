* Soy up 1.2 pct, wheat falls 0.2 pct, corn up 0.2 pct

* U.S. final harvest dodging showers for 10 days

* Corn faces competition from Black Sea supplies (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 Chicago soy rose 1 percent on Tuesday, gaining more ground as the market was supported by rains delaying the last leg of the U.S. harvest and expectations of strong demand led by China, the world's top buyer.

Wheat fell for a fifth straight session, while corn ticked higher after closing lower in the last session with competitive offers from the Black Sea region weighing on U.S. grains.

"Demand destruction remains at the forefront of the market's mind as we are seeing relatively sluggish export results out of the United States," said Luke Mathews, a commodity strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

"U.S. corn is having to compete with cheaper Black Sea origin and in the wheat market we know that the U.S. wheat is simply too expensive."

The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy rose 1.2 percent to $11.92-3/4 a bushel by 0332 GMT.

December corn was up 0.2 percent to $6.34-3/4 a bushel, while December wheat fell 0.2 percent to $6.14-1/2 a bushel.

Intermittent showers over the next 10 days will slow the final harvest of the U.S. corn and soybean crops, an agricultural meteorologist said.

Farmers would be able to harvest between storms, but overall progress will be slow compared with the breakneck pace seen earlier in the harvest season.

The U.S. corn harvest is 93 percent complete compared with 87 percent a week ago and higher than the average seasonal pace of 82 percent, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said after the market closed on Monday.

The soy harvest is 96 percent complete, up from 92 percent a week ago and the 5-year average of 94 percent.

Soybeans also benefited from unwinding of long corn-short soy spreads, analysts said.

Argentina's government approved another 500,000 tonnes of 2010/11 corn for export on Monday and an industry group said more might soon be freed up for shipment.

The market is watching South Korea, where Major Feedmill Group is seeking a maximum of 220,000 tonnes of corn in tenders for arrival between February and March next year.

Goldman Sachs is maintaining its overweight recommendation for commodities over the next 12 months, despite the European debt crisis. It forecasts higher corn prices in the next six months and expects soybean prices to rise on unfavorable weather.

Goldman's 12-month corn price forecast is $5.50 per bushel and 12-month soybean price forecast is $12 per bushel.

Large speculators cut their net long position CBOT soybean futures and options to a 16-month low as demand for U.S. soybeans on the export market dried up, according to regulatory data released Monday.

Prices at 0332 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 614.50 -1.25 -0.20% -0.36% 628.91 39 CBOT corn 634.75 1.25 +0.20% -0.59% 640.83 39 CBOT soy 1192.75 14.50 +1.23% +1.47% 1216.62 41 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.01 +0.07% -0.23% $16.40 19 WTI crude $98.29 $0.15 +0.15% -0.71% $91.60 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.363 -$0.007 -0.51% -1.67% USD/AUD 1.020 -0.013 -1.23% -3.19% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)