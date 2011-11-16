SYDNEY, Nov 16 U.S. corn and wheat futures
retreated in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with a firmer
dollar suppressing prices and as traders squared positions ahead
of approaching contract expiry dates.
Soybeans remained firm on talk of more demand for freshly
harvested U.S. supplies from China, the world's top soy
supplier.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybeans for January delivery
gained 0.08 percent to $12.21-1/4 per bushel in early
Asian trade after jumping almost 2 percent on Tuesday on renewed
Chinese interest.
Corn for December delivery slipped 0.27 percent to
$6.43-3/4 per bushel after gaining 1.9 percent on Tuesday, its
biggest daily percentage gain in more than two weeks, when a
tight supply outlook prompted short-covering.
Wheat for December delivery eased 0.4 percent to
$6.30-1/4, under pressure from robust Black Sea supplies which
are making U.S. wheat uncompetitive in key export markets. The
fall followed a short-covering driven boost of 2.8 percent on
Tuesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Closely watched oilseed analyst Oil World said on Tuesday
that China, which buys two-thirds of the world's soybean
exports, would increase imports in the final quarter of 2011.
* Chinese importers may have bought five to as many as 10
cargoes of U.S. soybeans so far this week for shipment from the
U.S. Pacific Northwest and possibly a smaller volume for
shipment from the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to export traders
who could not confirm further details.
* Oil World also said farmers in South America would plant a
smaller soybean area than hoped and sow more corn instead, due
to high corn prices.
* Still, U.S. soybean exports are more than 30 percent below
the pace of sales at the same time a year ago as China and other
buyers source shipments from South America.
* Brazil is expected to replace the United States as the
world's top soy exporter in the current marketing year for only
the first time in six years and the second time in history.
* U.S. exports of corn and wheat have also lagged amid
cheaper supplies from Russia and Ukraine.
* The U.S. Plains winter wheat belt should be mostly dry for
the next seven days, but a developing storm system could bring
rain to the region next week, an agricultural meteorologist said
on Tuesday.
* South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) bought 70,000
tonnes of U.S. corn and two 55,000-tonne cargoes of
optional-origin corn on Tuesday for arrival from late February
to early March, U.S. traders said. Purchases ranged between $304
and $324 per tonne (CIF), values significantly higher than
recent wheat purchases, reflecting higher protein levels and
tight supplies.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia early on
Wednesday, having suffered two straight days of declines as the
euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members
such as France.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday on supportive data that pointed
to continued economic growth in the fourth quarter, sending U.S.
crude to a 16-week peak and offsetting concerns that the euro
zone debt crisis will keep spreading. U.S. December crude
rose $1.23 to settle at $99.37 a barrel, the highest
close since July 26.
* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward
the formation of a new Italian government and
stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. The Dow
Jones industrial average gained 17.18 points, or 0.14
percent, to 12,096.16. The S&P 500 rose 6.03 points, or
0.48 percent, to 1,257.81.
DATA/EVENTS
GMT
0330 Japan central bank rate decision
1000 Euro zone final October CPI
1330 U.S. October consumer price index
1415 U.S. October industrial production
1530 U.S. weekly EIA petroleum stocks
GRAIN PRICES AT 0020 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 630.25 -2.50 -0.40% +2.35% 629.68 53
CBOT corn 643.75 -1.75 -0.27% +1.62% 642.46 50
CBOT soy 1201.25 +1.00 +0.08% +1.95% 1217.79 56
CBOT rice $15.23 $0.00 +0.03% +0.07% $16.34 32
WTI crude $99.20 -$0.17 -0.17% +1.08% $92.54 73
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.350 -$0.004 -0.30% -0.94%
USD/AUD 1.013 -0.005 -0.49% -0.62%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel.
Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Bruce Hextall)