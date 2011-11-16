SYDNEY, Nov 16 U.S. corn and wheat futures retreated in early Asian trading on Wednesday, with a firmer dollar suppressing prices and as traders squared positions ahead of approaching contract expiry dates.

Soybeans remained firm on talk of more demand for freshly harvested U.S. supplies from China, the world's top soy supplier.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybeans for January delivery gained 0.08 percent to $12.21-1/4 per bushel in early Asian trade after jumping almost 2 percent on Tuesday on renewed Chinese interest.

Corn for December delivery slipped 0.27 percent to $6.43-3/4 per bushel after gaining 1.9 percent on Tuesday, its biggest daily percentage gain in more than two weeks, when a tight supply outlook prompted short-covering.

Wheat for December delivery eased 0.4 percent to $6.30-1/4, under pressure from robust Black Sea supplies which are making U.S. wheat uncompetitive in key export markets. The fall followed a short-covering driven boost of 2.8 percent on Tuesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Closely watched oilseed analyst Oil World said on Tuesday that China, which buys two-thirds of the world's soybean exports, would increase imports in the final quarter of 2011.

* Chinese importers may have bought five to as many as 10 cargoes of U.S. soybeans so far this week for shipment from the U.S. Pacific Northwest and possibly a smaller volume for shipment from the U.S. Gulf Coast, according to export traders who could not confirm further details.

* Oil World also said farmers in South America would plant a smaller soybean area than hoped and sow more corn instead, due to high corn prices.

* Still, U.S. soybean exports are more than 30 percent below the pace of sales at the same time a year ago as China and other buyers source shipments from South America.

* Brazil is expected to replace the United States as the world's top soy exporter in the current marketing year for only the first time in six years and the second time in history.

* U.S. exports of corn and wheat have also lagged amid cheaper supplies from Russia and Ukraine.

* The U.S. Plains winter wheat belt should be mostly dry for the next seven days, but a developing storm system could bring rain to the region next week, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday.

* South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) bought 70,000 tonnes of U.S. corn and two 55,000-tonne cargoes of optional-origin corn on Tuesday for arrival from late February to early March, U.S. traders said. Purchases ranged between $304 and $324 per tonne (CIF), values significantly higher than recent wheat purchases, reflecting higher protein levels and tight supplies.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia early on Wednesday, having suffered two straight days of declines as the euro zone debt crisis threatened to engulf top-rated members such as France.

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday on supportive data that pointed to continued economic growth in the fourth quarter, sending U.S. crude to a 16-week peak and offsetting concerns that the euro zone debt crisis will keep spreading. U.S. December crude rose $1.23 to settle at $99.37 a barrel, the highest close since July 26.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, boosted by swift steps toward the formation of a new Italian government and stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 17.18 points, or 0.14 percent, to 12,096.16. The S&P 500 rose 6.03 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,257.81.

DATA/EVENTS

GMT

0330 Japan central bank rate decision

1000 Euro zone final October CPI

1330 U.S. October consumer price index

1415 U.S. October industrial production

1530 U.S. weekly EIA petroleum stocks

GRAIN PRICES AT 0020 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 630.25 -2.50 -0.40% +2.35% 629.68 53 CBOT corn 643.75 -1.75 -0.27% +1.62% 642.46 50 CBOT soy 1201.25 +1.00 +0.08% +1.95% 1217.79 56 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.00 +0.03% +0.07% $16.34 32 WTI crude $99.20 -$0.17 -0.17% +1.08% $92.54 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.350 -$0.004 -0.30% -0.94% USD/AUD 1.013 -0.005 -0.49% -0.62% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Bruce Hextall)