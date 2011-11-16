* Soy down 0.8 pct, wheat falls 1 pct, corn loses 0.8 pct

* commodities, shares fall on euro zone contagion fears

* Wheat falls for 5 out of 6 days on ample global supplies

* Poor soy crush margins in China to cap imports, prices (Adds details, quotes)

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 U.S. soybeans slid from a one-week top on Wednesday, while corn lost ground as fears of the euro zone crisis spreading to top-rated members such as France weighed on the agricultural markets.

Wheat dropped almost 1 percent, falling for five out of six sessions with additional pressure coming from plentiful global supplies, which offer stiff competition to U.S. exporters and are eating into corn's share in the animal feed market.

Asian shares and the euro fell on Wednesday as signs that rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion from the debt crisis.

"Soybeans have been reasonably well supported but they are down today and everything is a little bit weaker, which is not surprising, given the stronger dollar," said Adam Davis, a senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne.

"It is hard to a find a bullish story in wheat at this point or until pressure from the Black Sea comes off next year."

The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy fell 0.8 percent to $11.90-1/2 a bushel by 0334 GMT, after climbing on Tuesday to $12.06-1/4 a bushel, its highest since November 9.

December corn slid 0.8 percent to $6.40-1/4 a bushel, while December wheat lost almost 1 percent to $6.26-3/4 a bushel.

The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia early on Wednesday, having suffered two straight days of declines as the debt crisis threatened to engulf even France.

The political outlook remained unclear in struggling Italy and Greece as they attempt to push through severe austerity measures needed to get bail-out funds and win market confidence. Prime Minister designate Mario Monti was expected to unveil Italy's new government on Wednesday.

The dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.6 percent on Wednesday, making dollar-priced U.S. commodities expensive for importers.

The soybean market has strengthened on expectations of strong demand from China, which is expected to stock up on supplies before the high-consumption Lunar New Year break at the end of January.

Closely watched oilseed analyst Oil World said China, which buys two-thirds of the world's soybean exports, would increase imports in the final quarter of 2011.

But analysts in Asia said poor crush margins in the world's biggest importer will cap imports. "The only positive thing for soybeans is China's buying interest in U.S. beans, but we need to see more evidence of Chinese buying as crush margins are very weak at the current prices," said Davis.

U.S. soybean exports are more than 30 percent below the pace of sales at the same time a year ago as China and other buyers source shipments from South America.

Brazil is expected to replace the United States as the world's top soy exporter in the current marketing year for only the first time in six years and the second time in history.

Chicago wheat market, which has lost 21 percent so far this year, continues to remain under pressure from cheap supplies coming from the Black Sea region.

Australia is also aggressively marketing wheat as the harvest of the near-record crop gets underway.

Two South Korean feed makers purchased 55,000 tonnes each of feed wheat at $259.89 per tonne, including cost and freight, which is believed to be of Australian origin. Prices at 0334 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 626.75 -6.00 -0.95% +1.79% 629.57 47 CBOT corn 640.25 -5.25 -0.81% +1.07% 642.34 46 CBOT soy 1190.50 -9.75 -0.81% +1.04% 1217.43 51 CBOT rice $15.23 $0.00 +0.00% +0.03% $16.33 32 WTI crude $98.45 -$0.92 -0.93% +0.32% $92.06 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.345 -$0.025 -1.80% -2.94% USD/AUD 1.008 -0.024 -2.35% -4.29% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)