* Soy down 0.8 pct, wheat falls 1 pct, corn loses 0.8 pct
* commodities, shares fall on euro zone contagion fears
* Wheat falls for 5 out of 6 days on ample global supplies
* Poor soy crush margins in China to cap imports, prices
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Nov 16 U.S. soybeans slid from
a one-week top on Wednesday, while corn lost ground as fears of
the euro zone crisis spreading to top-rated members such as
France weighed on the agricultural markets.
Wheat dropped almost 1 percent, falling for five out of six
sessions with additional pressure coming from plentiful global
supplies, which offer stiff competition to U.S. exporters and
are eating into corn's share in the animal feed market.
Asian shares and the euro fell on Wednesday as signs that
rising borrowing costs were affecting AAA-rated France stirred
fears that even core euro zone members may not escape contagion
from the debt crisis.
"Soybeans have been reasonably well supported but they are
down today and everything is a little bit weaker, which is not
surprising, given the stronger dollar," said Adam Davis, a
senior commodity analyst at Merricks Capital in Melbourne.
"It is hard to a find a bullish story in wheat at this point
or until pressure from the Black Sea comes off next year."
The Chicago Board of Trade actively traded January soy
fell 0.8 percent to $11.90-1/2 a bushel by 0334 GMT, after
climbing on Tuesday to $12.06-1/4 a bushel, its highest since
November 9.
December corn slid 0.8 percent to $6.40-1/4 a bushel,
while December wheat lost almost 1 percent to $6.26-3/4 a
bushel.
The euro was being slowly eroded in Asia early on Wednesday,
having suffered two straight days of declines as the debt crisis
threatened to engulf even France.
The political outlook remained unclear in struggling Italy
and Greece as they attempt to push through severe austerity
measures needed to get bail-out funds and win market confidence.
Prime Minister designate Mario Monti was expected to unveil
Italy's new government on Wednesday.
The dollar index, which measures the strength of the
greenback against a basket of currencies, rose 0.6 percent on
Wednesday, making dollar-priced U.S. commodities expensive for
importers.
The soybean market has strengthened on expectations of
strong demand from China, which is expected to stock up on
supplies before the high-consumption Lunar New Year break at the
end of January.
Closely watched oilseed analyst Oil World said China, which
buys two-thirds of the world's soybean exports, would increase
imports in the final quarter of 2011.
But analysts in Asia said poor crush margins in the world's
biggest importer will cap imports. "The only positive thing for
soybeans is China's buying interest in U.S. beans, but we need
to see more evidence of Chinese buying as crush margins are very
weak at the current prices," said Davis.
U.S. soybean exports are more than 30 percent below the pace
of sales at the same time a year ago as China and other buyers
source shipments from South America.
Brazil is expected to replace the United States as the
world's top soy exporter in the current marketing year for only
the first time in six years and the second time in history.
Chicago wheat market, which has lost 21 percent so far
this year, continues to remain under pressure from cheap
supplies coming from the Black Sea region.
Australia is also aggressively marketing wheat as the
harvest of the near-record crop gets underway.
Two South Korean feed makers purchased 55,000 tonnes each of
feed wheat at $259.89 per tonne, including cost and freight,
which is believed to be of Australian origin.
Prices at 0334 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 626.75 -6.00 -0.95% +1.79% 629.57 47
CBOT corn 640.25 -5.25 -0.81% +1.07% 642.34 46
CBOT soy 1190.50 -9.75 -0.81% +1.04% 1217.43 51
CBOT rice $15.23 $0.00 +0.00% +0.03% $16.33 32
WTI crude $98.45 -$0.92 -0.93% +0.32% $92.06 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.345 -$0.025 -1.80% -2.94%
USD/AUD 1.008 -0.024 -2.35% -4.29%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)